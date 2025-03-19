Fishing’s hottest trend to be showcased by experts at North West Angling Fair

Expert demonstrator Peter Driver is making his first appearance at the North West Angling Fair.

THE art of Euro Nymphing is the technique on every fly fisher’s lips these days and it will come to the River Mourne at the end of this month when expert demonstrator Peter Driver makes his first appearance at the North West Angling Fair.

The ever evolving method of angling nymphs for trout got it’s name from the World and European fly fishing tournaments where it was developed and its efficacy has seen it sweep the globe in recent years.

Kilkenny-based Driver has competed in multiple World and European fly-fishing championships and has a lifetime of experience in all types of fly fishing.

A qualified casting instructor and fly dresser with the APAGI, he worked for most of his life as a carpenter in his native Wicklow and then with the HSE in a behavioural role when he moved to Kilkenny before deciding to make his hobby his job.

He teamed up with his cousin Mark to set-up their own fly tying and fly fishing business, Piscari-Fly, on the banks of the River Nore in Thomastown, County Kilkenny.

They impart their knowledge with the public through fly-fishing and fly tying demonstrations and manufacturing and selling their own equipment.

As well as designing all his own rods, Peter is a developer for the American equipment provider Syndicate.

The principle difference between euro nymphing and traditional nymphing is that the angler maintains a tight connection between the flies and the rod throughout the drift.

Heavy weighted flies and light tippet are used to quickly sink flies and a multicoloured floating ‘sighter’ is used as an indicator.

Peter is expected to draw a large crowd to the banks of the River Mourne in Strabane when he gives his demos at the event on Saturday (March 29) and Sunday (March 30).

“I’ve been taking part in competitions all over the world and picked up a wealth of knowledge, I love doing shows and sharing that information with others,” he said.

“A lot of competitive anglers would have a reputation for keeping information to themselves but I believe in sharing it and allowing others to benefit.

“Nymphing is evolving and developing all the time and the most minuscule of adjustments can make a huge difference so I believe the information I share in Strabane will be of value to anglers.

“I like to look into the psychological theory of fly fishing in my presentations, I believe your approach to it, how you prepare and how you set up your gear can all have an impact on your results.”

This year’s North West Angling Fair at the Melvin Sports Complex will host some of the UK and Ireland’s leading fly dressers, casters and angling specialists.

The public will also have the opportunity to source angling merchandise from a wide range of fishing tackle producers, fly tying brands and fishing outfitters in the Melvin’s Main Hall.

“Angling fairs are a great opportunity to connect with anglers who are interested in learning more but they are a great chance for the experts to share ideas and learn new things as well,” Peter added.

“We do a lot of demonstrations online but it is great to get that face to face contact, to meet and connect with people and pass on ideas.

“It’s also a great chance to get an up close look and feel of the gear the traders have in the exhibition space so I’m really looking forward to it.”

The North West Angling Fair is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from the Loughs Agency.

Peter Driver’s demonstrations are part of a comprehensive line-up for the fair. To see the full programme visit www.derrystrabane.com/anglingfair and follow Northwestangling on facebook for updates.