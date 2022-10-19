On Saturday 29 October all roads lead to the Richhill Apple Fayre, which last year attracted more than 4,000 people.

The fayre sees the centre of Richhill transformed with a stage for live entertainment, craft and market stalls, and a variety of food producers - all with an apple twist where possible.

Ruth Briggs, one of the organisers, said: “Our famous Armagh Bramley Apples are grown commercially on over 100 farms concentrated in the Richhill and Loughgall area.

The Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre returns to its full five-day format.

“The festival takes place at the end of October to coincide with the end of the apple harvest, recognising the importance and value that apple growing brings to our local community.

“The Armagh Bramley Apple enjoys protected status, putting it up there with Champagne, Parma Ham and Welsh Leeks, so that in itself is something worth celebrating.”

She added: “It’s a great opportunity to meet and talk to local artisan food and cider producers. You can also sample their produce as well as seeing what’s on offer at a wide range of craft stalls, all while listening to some terrific live music.”

There will also be a firework display and a quiz night.

Some of the organisers of the Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre.

Another of the highlights of the 2022 Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre will be a cookery demonstration from Molly Cunningham of Ballytrim Pantry.

She commented: “I don’t want to give away too much, but I will be using the famous PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) Armagh Bramley Apples in both the main course and the dessert. I am very keen to show everyone that apples are something that can be used in sweet and savoury dishes.

“The desert dates back a good few generations as it is a recipe handed down from my great grandmother.”

