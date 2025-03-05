Flahavan’s Cross Country League Final brings ‘oat’ of this world performances

Flahavan’s and Athletics NI ambassador Callum Baird with winning athletes Sadhbh Callan, Broadbridge Primary School, Eglinton, and Harry McVeigh, Bunscoil Bheanna Boirche, Castlewellan.

THE 2024-25 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League came to a close as pupils from across Northern Ireland gathered at the final, competing for the top spot and a place in the coveted Flahavan’s Athletics NI Junior Endurance Squad.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at Mallusk Playing Fields on Friday, February 28, competitors took part in the individual girls’ and boys’ races with Sadhbh Callan from Broadbridge Primary School, Eglinton, and Harry McVeigh from Bunscoil Bheanna Boirche, Castlewellan, racing to victory.

Almost 300 young athletes from across Northern Ireland competed at the final, with the top performing 20 boys and top 20 girls earning a place in the esteemed Flahavan’s Athletics NI Junior Endurance Squad. As squad members, the rising stars will benefit from year-round training sessions, helping to develop their skills and enhance their future athletic careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s league hosted an impressive turnout, with more than 7,790 competitors from 552 schools taking part across the 2024-2025 season.

Supporting the league this year as Flahavan’s and Athletics NI ambassador was County Antrim athlete Callum Baird, who was on hand to witness the live action at the final.

Accumulating points across each of the rounds, St John’s Primary School, Moy, was crowned the best-performing boys’ school, with Broadbridge Primary School, Eglinton, taking home the title for best-performing girls’ school. The winning schools will now receive a visit from Callum, who will meet and celebrate with the young athletes following their outstanding achievements.

Congratulating the athletes at the final, Callum said: “This year’s league was an incredible display of talent and determination. Every young athlete who participated has shown true dedication, and they should be immensely proud of their achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I see so much of myself in these competitors, and I have no doubt that we’ll see many of these runners making headlines in the future, given the exceptional talent on display throughout this year’s league.”

Marking the 14th consecutive year of the Flahavan’s partnership, the league continues to champion young athletes in the early stages of their career, whilst educating them on the importance of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Alice Quirke, Brand Manager for Flahavan’s, added: “We’re incredibly proud to have supported this fantastic event for the past 14 years. Every year we’re amazed by the level of talent and enthusiasm from the pupils who take part. We hope all the young athletes feel proud of what they’ve achieved in this year’s league.

“Maintaining a nutritious diet is essential for young athletes, especially as they train and compete. Fuelling their bodies properly allows them to perform at their best. Congratulations to this year’s champions, Sadhbh and Harry, and to everyone who took part. Reaching the final is a massive achievement, and we wish them all the best as they continue in their sporting journeys.”

For more information on Flahavan’s oat-based products and recipes to fuel your training follow @Flahavans on Facebook and Instagram.