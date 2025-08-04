Flann O’Brien walking tours return to Strabane by popular demand

The Flann O’Brien tours have proved extremely popular in the past, prompting their return this year.

STRABANE Visitor Information at The Alley Theatre has unveiled the return of the hugely popular Flann O’Brien Walking Tours, offering a unique opportunity to explore the life and legacy of one of Ireland’s most celebrated writers.

Running throughout August and September 2025, these 40-minute guided walking tours will take participants on a journey through the streets of Strabane, uncovering the fascinating local connections of Brian O’Nolan – better known by his pen name Flann O’Brien.

O’Brien, famed for his literary works such as At Swim-Two-Birds and The Third Policeman, was born in Strabane and spent his formative years in the town.

These tours will highlight key locations tied to his life and work, as well as his relationship with his brother, artist Micheal Ó Nualláin, whose work is currently being celebrated in a dual exhibition at the Alley Theatre along with ‘Strange Enlightenments’ Responses to the work of Brian O'Nolan. Featuring artwork by The O'Kane family. Curated by Dr Marianne O'Kane Boal.

The walking tour is designed to be family-friendly, making it accessible for both locals and visitors interested in literature, history, and culture.

“Flann O’Brien remains a cultural icon, not only in Ireland but internationally,” said Louise Boyce, Venue Manager at the Alley Theatre. “These tours are a brilliant way to connect his legacy to the very streets where it began.”

Tour details: Fridays August 8 & 15, 11am & 1pm; Saturday, August 16, 1pm & 3pm; Thursday, August 21, 1pm; Saturdays September 6 & 13, 11am & 1pm; Culture Night, Friday, September 19, 6pm. Free admission after to enjoy music from members of Strabane Choral at 7.30pm; Saturday, September 20, 1pm & 3pm.

Tickets: £5 per person (excluding Culture Night, September 19). Advance booking recommended. Please arrive 10 minutes before your tour time for a short safety briefing. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For bookings and more information visit www.alley-theatre.com or contact the Box Office.