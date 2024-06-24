Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ireland’s largest county show is back this weekend and promises to give visitors to Newbridge House and Farm in Fingal another weekend full of fun, food, animals and festivities.

Taking place at the historic Donabate location for the 12th time, the free Flavours of Fingal event will see thousands of people flock to the stunning parklands for two amazing days on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th of June.

Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Brian McDonagh, said: “We are thrilled to announce the 12th edition of Flavours of Fingal. This event not only showcases the best of Fingal’s food, music and entertainment but also brings visitors to the beautiful surroundings of Newbridge House and Farm.

“We look forward to sharing this spectacular weekend with you all.”

Ireland’s largest county show is back this weekend. (Pic: Freelance)

The weekend of celebration near the Fingal coast will return even bigger and better this year, with a programme to cater for everyone’s needs. Flavours is much more than just an agricultural show; it is a jam-packed festival that offers a fun-filled family day out for all ages.

This year’s event will have an even greater focus on local produce and highlight the best food and drink going, with guest chefs that include the likes of Rachel Allen, Tara Walker and Conor Spacey on hand.

Being well fed is a must for festival goers, as the huge entertainment programme, shopping opportunities and family fun activities across the 370 acres site will require energy in bucket loads.

Visitors will be treated to a feast for their senses, with over 150 food and craft stalls displaying the best of local produce and creations. From gourmet street food to artisan cheeses, freshly baked goods to craft beverages, there is something to delight every palate.

Flavours of Fingal Launch 2024. (Pic: Freelance)

Festival fans can also settle down with a picnic to enjoy the live music performances, cooking demonstrations, agricultural displays, equestrian trials, dog agility and more.

Some of the highlights of Flavours of Fingal 2024:

- Equestrian Qualifiers for the Dublin Horse Show: Watch top-tier equestrians compete for a place in the prestigious Dublin Horse Show.

- Fingal County Show: Enjoy a variety of competitions highlighting local agricultural talent and creativity.

- Free Family Fun in the Paddocks: Delight in a range of activities designed for children and families.

- Dog agility competitions

- Traditional Skills of Ireland in the Courtyard: Experience demonstrations of traditional crafts, celebrating Fingal’s rich heritage.

- Live Music on the Séamus Ennis Arts Stage: Dance to live performances from talented local and national artists.

- Front of House Shopping & Chill Out Areas: Shop for unique items and relax in designated chill-out zones.

- Fingal Wellness Area: Discover wellness activities and holistic health options.

- Fingal Sensory Area: A dedicated space for sensory-friendly experiences.

- Cookery Demonstrations: Learn from culinary masters Rachel Allen, Tara Walker, Conor Spacey and more.

- Circus Tent: Experience all the exciting performances from dazzling acts of acrobats and aerialist to skills of jugglers and clowns.

With all that’s on offer, everyone should be well prepared in advance.

While Flavours is a free event, organisers are asking visitors to plan ahead and leave your car at home to avoid the hassle.

To help, Fingal County Council has increased its shuttle bus transport option to and from Newbridge House from stops in Balbriggan, Skerries, Rush, Lusk, Swords, Naul, Ballyboughal and Blanchardstown.

The cost of this is only €3 per person for a return ticket, with under 16s traveling free. All tickets should be pre-booked in advance to ensure availability, and as prices will increase on the day.

People can also take the usual public transport options including bus and rail services to Donabate and Fingal is keen to encourage festival goers to walk, cycle or take public transport wherever practical.

It is possible to book car parking, however, spaces are limited and it is always best to book in advance. Parking costs will also increase if drivers just turn up on the day in hope of grabbing a car spot.