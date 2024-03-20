Fleckvieh cows selling to a top a top price of £1980 at Markethill Mart
Several more lots sold from £1400 to £1700 each.
Cull cows
Beef bred cull cows sold to a top of £225 for 780k at £1760 from a Richhill farmer.
The same owner received £218 for 800k at £1750.
Main demand from £170 to £208 per 100 kilos.
Friesian cows sold to £182 for 850k at £1560 from a Middletown producer followed by £160 for 630k at £1030 from a Derrynoose farmer.
Second quality Friesians sold from £120 to £135 and the poorest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Richhill farmer 782k £1760 £225.00; Richhill farmer 804k £1750 £218.00; Richhill farmer 660k £1370 £208.00; Tandragee farmer 558k £1140 £204.00 and Middletown farmer 974 £1660 £170.
Friesian cull cows
Middletown farmer 858k £1560 £182.00; Derrynoose farmer 632k £1030 £163.00; Dromore farmer 770k £1150 £149.00 and Loughgall farmer 648k £940 £145.
Calves
180 calves returned a steady demand.
Good quality bulls to £380 for a four week old Charolais followed by £375 for six week old Belgian Blue.
All good quality bulls from £270 to £370.
Second quality from £200 to £250.
Heifer calves sold up to £310 for a two week old Charolais.
Angus heifers also sold to £310.
Main demand for good quality heifer calves from £250 to £300 and the plainer lots from £160 to £230 each.
Bull calves
Charolais £380; Belgian Blue £375; Belgian Blue £375; Simmental £360; Aberdeen Angus £355; Charolais £355; Belgian Blue £350 and Belgian Blue £345.
Heifer calves
Charolais £310; Aberdeen Angus £310; Belgian Blue £300; Belgian Blue £300; Simmental £300; Belgian Blue £295; Belgian Blue £290 and Simmental £280.