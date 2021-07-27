Fleshed cows selling to £1625 at Markethill Mart

Cow/heifers sold to £235 per 100 kilos for 690k at £1525 from a Loughgilly farmer followed by £208 for 546k at £1135 from a Loughgall producer.

Fleshed cows sold to £182 per 100 kilos for 890k at £1625 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £180 per 100 kilos for 650k at £1175 for a Cullyhanna producer.

Main trade from £150 to £170 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £157 for 576k at £1185 for a Dromara farmer followed by £150 for 690k at £1035 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Main demand from £125 to £149 per 100 kilos.

Second quality cows from £100 to £120 and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 892k £1625 £182.00; Cullyhanna farmer 652k £1175 £180.00; Loughgilly farmer 648k £1155 £178.00; Keady farmer 732k £1275 £174.00; Aghalee farmer 712k £1225 £172.00; Cullyhanna farmer 606k £1035 £171.00; Armagh farmer 800k £1365 £171.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 622k £1055 £170.

Cow/heifers

Loughgilly farmer 692k £1625 £235.00; Loughgall farmer 546k £1135 £208.00; Loughgall farmer 592k £1195 £202.00; Derrynoose farmer 636k £1255 £197.00 and Aghalee farmer 578k £1135 £196.

Friesian cows

Dromara farmer 756k £1185 £157.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 690k £1035 £150.00; Dromara farmer 616k £915 £149.00; Katebridge farmer 788k £1125 £143.00; Banbridge farmer 708k £985 £139.00; Belleeks farmer 714k £975 £137.00; Dromara farmer 764k £995 £130.00 and Katesbridge farmer 746k £945 £127.

Calves

130 calves sold in a firm demand with bull calves to £480 for a four week old Limousin followed by £405 for three week old Belgian Blue.

Main demand for top quality calves from £300 to £370.

Heifer calves sold to £400 for a five week old Charolais.

All good quality heifers sold from £250 to £345 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £480; Belgian Blue £405; Belgian Blue £370; Hereford £360; Belgian Blue £355; Belgian Blue £350; Aberdeen Angus £345 and Belgian Blue £340.

Heifer calves