Fleshed ewes selling from £120 to £188 at Markethill

Cull ewe trade and store lamb prices remained relatively steady.

Heavy fat lambs sold from 425p to 475p per kilo for 24k at £114 each from a Ballinderry farmer followed by 446p for 24k at £107 each from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Main demand from £105 to £111 per head.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 440p to 477p per kilo for 23.5k at £112 each from a Dungannon farmer.

The same owner received 470p for 20.3k at £95.50 each.

Light stores sold from 500p to 590p for 13.4k at £79 each followed by 567p for 12k at £68 each.

Stronger stores sold to 531p for 17.9k at £95 each followed by 515p for 17k at £87.50 each. Main demand from 470p to 506p per kilo.

The 300 cull ewes sold in a steady demand.

Fleshed ewes from £120 to £188 each.

Plainer ewes from £60 to £100 each.

Another full yard of breeding hoggets sold to a top of £210 paid twice, followed by £200 paid three times, £192 paid four times.

All good quality hoggets from £160 to £190 per head.

Breeding rams sold to £372 for a Texel, followed by £285 for a Texel.

Heavy lambs

Ballinderry farmer : 24k £114 475p : Cullyhanna seller : 24k £107 446p : Banbridge producer : 24.5k £109 445p : Tassagh farmer : 24.5k £107 440p : Dromara farmer : 24k £105 438p : Armagh seller : 24k £105 438p : Dungannon farmer : 24.4k £106.50 437p : Cullyhanna producer : 24.5k £105 429p and Tassagh seller : 25k £107 428p.

Middleweight lambs

Dungannon seller : 23.5k £112 477p : Dungannon farmer : 20.3k £95.50 470p : Dungannon seller : 23k £108 469p : Armagh seller : 21k £98 467p : Crossmaglen farmer : 22k £102 464p : Loughgall producer : 23.2k £107.50 463p : Moira seller : 21.5k £99.50 463p : Banbridge seller : 22.7k £105 463p and Whitecross seller : 20k £92 460p.

Light stores

Poyntzpass farmer : 13.4k £79 590p : Armagh farmer : 12k £68 567p : Lisburn producer : 15.4k £84 546p : Tynan seller : 15.7k £84 535p : Darkley producer : 12k £64 533p and Tynan seller : 16k £85 531p.

Strong stores