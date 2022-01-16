Flock productivity will determine sheep prospects in the year 2022

Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health, with ewes that are four weeks off lambing

Prices remained encouragingly high throughout 2021 and there is every prospect of this welcome trend being maintained during the year ahead.

Recent research has confirmed the potential for the sheep sector in Northern Ireland to increase its overall output and efficiency of production. In part, this progression will be achieved on the back of ewes rearing more lambs per annum.

For example, there is every prospect of ewes being able to rear twin triplet lambs through to more than acceptable weaning eights.

“The nutrition of the ewe in the run-up to lambing will be crucially important in this regard, as will giving lambs the best possible start to life,” confirmed Paul Elwood from HVS Animal Health.

“We already know that scanning percentages for February and March lambing ewes will be well up in 2022, as a result of the excellent conditions at tupping time last year.”

Paul went on to point out that the most effective way of maximising lambing and weaning percentages within flocks this year is to drench ewes Liquid Gold Sheep prior to lambing. He said: “The reality is that an animal can only perform to the level of the greatest deficiency or imbalance in its diet. All forage based diets contain imbalances and consequently most stock never exceed 75% of their genetic potential in terms of growth, fertility, development of immunity etc.”

For trace elements to be available to stock, they must be of high quality and must link up with one or more amino acids or peptides in the rumen, prior to being absorbed through the gut wall into the blood stream. Stock are not ideally equipped to effect this “link up” and a significant proportion of trace elements and vitamins supplied in conventional form, pass straight through the body and are excreted.

Paul Elwood again: “It is for this reason that ewes respond so well to Liquid Gold Sheep, our proven trace mineral and vitamin drench.”

Over the past number of years local flockowners found that ewes drenched with Liquid Gold Sheep give birth to lambs with more vigour. Problems associated with retained cleaning are also dramatically reduced.

He added:“Liquid Gold Sheep also acts to significantly improve colostrum quality.

“The Liquid Gold range represents the next generation in chelated mineral and vitamin drenches.

“Increasingly, farmers must seek to maximise the performance of their livestock. The Liquid Gold range has been developed to meet this specific requirement.”

Where sheep are concerned Liquid Gold can be used pre tupping and pre lambing to improve lambing percentages, reduce the number of barren ewes within a flock and to tighten up lambing dates. The dosage rate is 20 mls per ewe.

“Liquid Gold can also be given to lambs, from one month of age onwards,” Paul Elwood concluded.