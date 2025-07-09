Flowerfield partners with Red Sails Festival

Local artist Heather Byrne will lead two relaxing Sketch & Walk sessions for adults on Wednesday, July 23.

FLOWERFIELD Arts Centre is again partnering with the much-loved Red Sails Festival in Portstewart, presenting a vibrant programme of activities.

Running from July 21-26, this year’s Flowerfield’s Red Sails programme reflects the centre’s commitment to offering inclusive, high-quality arts experiences for all ages.

Locals and visitors alike are invited to visit both during the festival, and throughout the summer to explore the fantastic creative programme.

Whether you’re interested in literature, live music, visual art or hands-on creative workshops, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

On Wednesday, July 23, local artist Heather Byrne will lead two relaxing Sketch & Walk sessions for adults, taking in the coastal scenery along Portstewart Promenade.

Open to all and regardless of experience, these free sessions provide a peaceful opportunity to connect with the landscape through drawing and observation. Booking is essential. That evening, Flowerfield will host a special literary evening in partnership with the North Coast Book Club, featuring conservation biologist and author Ruby Free.

Ruby will discuss her latest book, Rathlin: A Wild Life, offering a fascinating insight into the natural wonders of one of Northern Ireland’s most treasured islands. Bookings can be made at Flowerfield.org

On Saturday, July 26, Flowerfield invites families to enjoy a free Seabird Stick Puppet Workshop for children aged 4-11. Inspired by the centre’s Puffin Rock Habitats exhibition, this drop-in workshop will encourage young participants to create their own colourful seabird puppets with support from experienced facilitators. Please note, parents must stay with children throughout the workshop.

Also on Saturday, Flowerfield Park will be the setting for a special open-air performance by Northern Ireland Opera, running from noon to 1pm.

This unique lunchtime concert will feature a selection of beloved opera and musical theatre pieces, delivered by some of Northern Ireland’s finest vocal talent. It’s an ideal opportunity for audiences of all ages to enjoy world-class music in a relaxed, informal environment.

Please note that no seating will be provided, so attendees are encouraged to bring camp chairs, blankets or picnic rugs and settle in for an unforgettable afternoon of live performance in the park. The event is free and open to all – just come along and enjoy the music.

Running throughout the festival period, a new exhibition entitled Shifting Tides – A New View of Portstewart, opens on July 21 in the Upper Gallery at Flowerfield.

This community display challenges artists to move beyond postcard-perfect views and share fresh, surprising perspectives on the town. You are invited to the official launch on Monday, July 21, at noon. The exhibition continues until August 23 and is free to visit.

“We’re so pleased to have Flowerfield Arts Centre involved once again in this year’s Red Sails Festival,” said Fiona Shannon, Chairperson of the Red Sails Festival.

“Their programme brings a fantastic mix of creativity and community to the week – whether it’s live music in the park, literary events, or opportunities to get hands-on and creative. It’s brilliant to see so many ways for people of all ages to connect with the arts during festival week.”

Although not part of the official Red Sails Festival programme, Flowerfield is also excited to present an outdoor screening of Mamma Mia! on Friday, July 25, as part of its wider summer events schedule. Visitors can bring a blanket and enjoy this much-loved musical classic under the evening sky, filled with ABBA anthems and feel-good energy. Please note no seating is provided for this event.

For the full Red Sails Festival line-up, visit https://www.portstewartca.org/ or follow on social media https://www.facebook.com/PortstewartCommunityAssociation/ and https://www.facebook.com/red.sails.7

To explore the full Flowerfield summer programme, including Mamma Mia!, other live music events and a full programme of creative workshops for adults and children, visit www.flowerfield.org or contact the centre directly on 028 7083 1400.