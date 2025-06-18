Flowers, family fun and fabulous food at Rose Fair

Odhran Finnegan, left, and Eadoin Finnegan with Belfast Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly launching this year’s Rose Fair.

SIR Thomas and Lady Dixon Park is gearing up for a celebration of award-winning roses and a packed programme of country and western-themed fun for all the family from Friday to Sunday, July 4-6, noon to 5pm, at Rose Fair.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular annual summer event will include live music, dancing, musical theatre, food demonstrations, children’s activities, a rodeo bull, fairground rides, and a craft fair on Saturday and Sunday.

Judging of the City of Belfast International Rose Trials will take place on Friday, July 4, while visitors will be able to enjoy the thousands of blooms on display in the park’s famous rose garden across the whole weekend.

Activities and entertainment planned for the event include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A bustling kids’ zone with carnival rides, arts and crafts, lawn games and more;

- Live music from local bands and artists, including Fiddler Adams, Georgina Richmond, Robin Martin and the Outlawz;

- Irish dance performances by Trim the Velvet;

- Mouth-watering food demonstrations by award-winning chef Will Brown;

- A wide range of food vendors offering delicious hot food and sweet treats;

- An arts and crafts village on Saturday and Sunday; and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Musical theatre performances by Fortwilliam Choral Society, including country hits from Oklahoma and Calamity Jane.

Launching this year’s event, Belfast Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly said: “We expect thousands of people to come along to the stunning Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park for this year’s event.

“Once again the iconic park will come alive with an exciting programme of activities and entertainment which we hope will appeal to all ages and tastes.

“Come along and savour the scents and colours of the thousands of beautiful award-winning roses on display, be entertained, enjoy a bite to eat and soak up the atmosphere in a beautiful and unique setting.” For more information on Rose Fair visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/parkevents