Fly populations are soaring

Flies bring with them the threat of summer mastitis and a number of other health-related challenges, where cattle and sheep are concerned.

Keeping flies at bay will now be a priority for farmers with all categories of stock at grass.

Many herd and flock owners are now hesitant to use insecticide-based applications given their withdrawal periods. There is also the additional workload involved in putting animals up a race in order to allow for the safe application of these products.

Discussing the benefits of Crystalyx Garlyx and Crystalyx Heifer Garlyx Grazer as a means of deterring flies throughout the grazing season l to r: Graeme Cather, company manager of Benburb-based Irwin Animal Feeds;Trevor Whittle, production and sales manager at Irwin Animal Feeds and David Morgan, Caltech: Crystalyx

The good news, however, is that the simple placement of Crystalyx Garlyx or Crystalyx Heifer Garlyx Grazer feed blocks with grazing heifers, dry cows, dry stock and sheep provides an extremely natural and effective response to the challenge of fly strike and other fly-related problems throughout the summer months.

David Morgan, from Caltech Crystalyx, explains:“Flies are mostly likely to be a problem in fields adjacent to trees, a woodland area, high hedges and standing water. Normally problems associated with fly strike would not occur until later in the grazing season. However, this is not the case in 2022. Livestock farmers should be taking preventative measures now.

“The good news is that Crystalyx Garlyx and Crystalyx Heifer Garlyx Grazer represent the most natural way of protecting cattle and sheep from biting insects.

“The products have also been specifically formulated to maximise animal performance by stimulating forage intake and digestion.”

He added:“The natural, high-sulphur compounds in garlic act as an insect repellent, which ward off flies and other biting insects.

“The tubs and buckets can be conveniently put out in fields and paddocks with stock throughout the grazing season.”

Graeme Cather company manager of Benburb-based Irwin Animal Feeds agrees.

He commented:“The bottom line is that the Crystalyx feed blocks work. Sales have increased dramatically over recent years.

“The blocks are extremely popular with suckler and dairy farmers, who have dry cows and replacement heifers at grass.

“Once people try Garlyx and Heifer Garlyx Grazer for the first time, they are hooked. Demand for the blocks has grown, very much, on a word-of-mouth basis.”

Graeme continued: “We have the feed blocks in stock now. To be honest, we are finding it difficult to keep up with demand.”

Crystalyx Garlyx and Crystalyx Heifer Garlyx Grazer have been specifically formulated to protect livestock – cattle and sheep - at those times when flies and biting insects are extremely prevalent. If livestock are stressed and or irritated then they are less likely to graze, therefore becoming less productive.

The feed blocks act to make livestock’s skin less attractive to biting insects. In such instances, they are less likely to bother livestock.

The natural garlic contained in the products is consumed by livestock with every lick, and over the days that follow the garlic passes through the animal and is secreted out from pores in the skin. This then produces an invisible barrier around livestock, which flies and other biting insects find repellent.

The feed blocks also contain a full complement of vitamins, minerals and trace elements to balance the deficiencies in summer grass.

The high levels of zinc contained in Crystalyx Garlyx and Crystalyx Heifer Garlyx Grazer also help to maintain skin integrity and strength in order to further guard against biting insects.