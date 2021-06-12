Fly populations are soaring across Northern Ireland

Discussing the benefits of Crystalyx Garlyx l to r: Matthew Cunning manager of the Fane Valley Ballymena/Seven Towers store in Co Antrim and David Morgan, Caltech Crystalyx

Flies bring with them the threat of summer mastitis and a number of other health-related challenges, where cattle and sheep are concerned.

Keeping flies at bay will now be a priority for farmers with all categories of stock at grass.

Many herd and flock owners are now hesitant to use insecticide-based applications given their withdrawal periods. There is also the additional workload involved in putting animals up a race in order to allow for the safe application of these products.

The good news, however, is that the simple placement of Crystalyx Garlyx feed blocks with grazing heifers, dry cows, dry stock and sheep provides an extremely natural and effective response to the challenge of fly strike and other fly-related problems throughout the summer months.

David Morgan, from Caltech Crystalyx, explains: “Flies are most likely to be a problem in fields adjacent to trees, a woodland area, high hedges and standing water. Normally problems associated with fly strike would not occur until later in the grazing season. However, this is not the case in 2021. Livestock farmers should be taking preventative measures now.

“The good news is that Crystalyx Garlyx represents a natural way of protecting cattle and sheep from biting insects. The product has also been specifically formulated to maximise animal performance by stimulating forage intake and digestion.”

He added: “The natural, high-sulphur compounds in garlic act as an insect repellent, which ward off flies and other biting insects.

“The tubs and buckets can be conveniently put out in fields and paddocks with stock throughout the grazing season.”

Matthew Cunning manager of the Fane Valley Ballymena/Seven Towers store in Co Antrim agrees. He commented: “The bottom line is that the Garlyx blocks work. Sales have increased dramatically over recent years.

“The blocks are extremely popular with suckler and dairy farmers, who have dry cows and replacement heifers at grass.

“Once people try Garlyx for the first time, they are hooked. Demand for the blocks has grown, very much, on a word-of-mouth basis.”

Matthew continued: “We have the Garlyx tubs in stock now. To be honest, we are finding it difficult to keep up with demand.”

Crystalyx Garlyx is ideally provided to livestock – cattle and sheep - at those times when flies and biting insects are extremely prevalent. If livestock are stressed and or irritated then they are less likely to graze, therefore becoming less productive.

Garlyx acts to make livestock’s skin less attractive to biting insects. In such instances, they are less likely to bother livestock.

The natural garlic contained in Garlyx is consumed by livestock with every lick, and over the days that follow the garlic passes through the animal and is secreted out from pours in the skin. This then produces an invisible barrier around livestock, which flies and other biting insects find repellent.