Fly tipping is a ‘slap in the face’ to every person in community

Sinn Féin Councillor, Cara McShane, has said the fly-tipping in recent weeks between Altnahinch Dam and Gurig Wind Farm in Co Antrim is a slap on the face to every person in that community and has repeated calls for tougher fines on those involved in blighting the environment.

Local Councillor, Cara McShane, said: “Over the past number of months, there has been a significant effort by people in this community, supported by local Council workers, to get involved in a Parish wide clean up. Those involved in fly tipping are selfish and just slapping the face of every single person, including children, who worked so hard to keep their community clean.

“This is a stunning part of North Antrim with some of the most spectacular views and sounds around the reservoir with the towering dam, falling water and surrounding countryside.

“It is sickening that a minority of people use the remote location to selfishly treat it as a dumping group and to spoil the beauty of the area for everyone.