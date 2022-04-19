Flying start for the NIPA at Tullamore

Trevor McDonald (T & J McDonald) won the Champion Young Bird.

The longer flyers were expected to do well and that’s how it turned out with 1st Open NIPA won in Rasharkin & District by Trevor Whyte also best in the Mid Antrim Combine just ahead of the Cullybackey Chairman Neill Anderson. It was the first week of the new result programme and I suppose it worked out better than expected. Clubs noticed the earlier deadline of 8.30am. Good to see as well as publishing the NIPA Open Result, we have Section Results and a Top Six result for each member club.

NIPA Race/Date

Tullamore – Saturday 16/04/22, Liberation 10.30am wind southerly

NIPA Open Tullamore 523/13,860 – 1-1B T Whyte Rasharkin 2011, 2-1E D C & P McArdle Armagh 2005, 3-2B N & S Anderson Cullybackey 1995, 4-2E S West Loughgall 1991, 5-1A L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1990, 6-3B S Murphy Kells 1988, 7-3E J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1981, 8-4B J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1980, 9-5B S Murphy Kells 1979, 10-4E N Weir Loughgall 1975, 11-2A B Morgan Coalisland 1973, 12-5E T McClean Annaghmore 1971, 13-6E T McClean 1971, 14-7E Nelson Weir 1971, 15-8E Stanley West Loughgall 1970, 16-9E Stanley West 1969, 17-3A M McPhillips Coalisland 1964, 18-10E G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1964, 19-11E G & C Simmons 1963, 20-12E G & C Simmons 1962.

NIPA Section A 40/1248 – L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1990, B Morgan Coalisland 1973, M McPhillips Coalisland 1964, Danny Carolan Coalisland 1852, L Hanson & Son 1951, Bartek Isbaner Dungannon 1949, B Morgan 1949, L Hanson & Son 1949, B Morgan 1948, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1947.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – Brendan Morgan 1973, M McPhillips 1964, Danny Carolan 1852, Brendan Morgan 1949, 1948, David Abbott 1946.

Coleraine Premier HPS 10/355 – L Hanson & Son 1990, T & J McDonald 1962, L Hanson & Son 1951, T & J McDonald 1950, L Hanson & Son 1949, R McAlary 1947. 1st & 2nd Sect A for L Hanson & Son.

Coleraine & County Derry – T McCrudden 1886, D Platt & Son 1877, R Montgomery 1869, B McCrudden. Very well done to Terence.

Cookstown Social – G & S Smith 1925, 1925, 1925, 1924, 1906, Brian McSloy 1833.

Castledawson – S McFlynn 1786, 1692, 1475, 1439, 1365, 1344.

Dungannon – Bartek Isbaner 1949, Ian Blair 1909, J & J Sampson 1814, Bartek Isbaner 1807, B Loughran 1807, Bartek Isbaner 1806.

Windsor Social 8/190 – R & J Parke 1948, 1946, 1941, A & M Boyle 1927, R & J Parke 1923, 1914. Well done R & J Parke winning the first race of the new season.

NIPA Section H 64/1325 – Freddie Patterson Strabane 1944, Neil McGavigan Strabane 1927, T Booth Mourne & District 1886, Michael McGrath Derry & Dist 1884, R & M Cassidy Maiden City 1878, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1878, J & G Ramsey 1877, J & G Ramsey 1877, Michael McGrath 1874, Freddie Patterson 1872.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 4/62 – Ray McMonagle 1833, Lexi McCloskey 1786, Ray McMonagle 1759, 1747, John Healy 1687, Lexi McCloskey 1671.

Derry & District 13/280 – Michael McGrath 1884 J & G Ramsey 1878, 1877, Michael McGrath 1874, Danny Canning 1861. Well done Michael.

Foyle RPS 10/120 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1754, Billy Page 1677, John McLoughlin 1674, John Coyle 1649, 1637, Paul Maxwell 1637.

Limavady – Ronnie Witherow 1793, Keith Mullan 1789, 1786.

Londonderry PRS 8/176 - Leo Flanagan & Son 1849, Leo Flanagan & Son 1838, Leo Flanagan & Son 1832, Sean Gallagher 1826, Billy Houston 1814, Leo Flanagan & son 1811.

Maiden City 13/205 – R & N Cassidy 1878, R Lyle 1842, 1819, R & N Cassidy 1819, R Lyle 1818, R & N Cassidy 1818. Very well done to Robert and Niall Cassidy dominating the result closely followed by Robert Lyle who also had a tremendous race.

Mourne & District – T Booth 1886, David Booth 1821, T Booth 1820, 1779, 1742, David Booth 1738.

Omagh & District – G Quinn 1838, 1823, M/M Chism 1807, G Quinn 1804, 1794, M/M Chism 1745.

Strabane & District – Freddie Patterson 1944, Neil McGavagan 1927, Freddie Patterson 1872, Des Mullen 1834, Iggy Deazley 1794, Barry McLoughlin 1790.

NIPA Section B 92/2406 – T Whyte Rasharkin 2011, N & S Anderson Cullybackey 1995, S Murphy Kells & Dist 1988, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1980, S Murphy 1979, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1962, T Whyte 1954, F Barkley Rasharkin 1953, T & J McDonald 1950, R & J Parke Windsor 1948.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 8/220 – J Smyth & Son 1980, 1912, 1886, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1831, A Shiels 1824, C Moore 1814. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird – M/M Robinson 1831, Balmer Young & Son 1639.

Ballymena & District HPS 5/99 – Blair & Rankin 1931, J Eagleson & Sons 1922, 1908, Blair & Rankin 1878, J Eagleson & Sons 1857, 1867. Good result for Bertie Blair timed the winner at 12.24hrs recording velocity 1931 for the 126 miles. Bertie Blair had the Ballymena & District winner and also the best bird in the town timing at 12.24pm. His winner a 2-year-old blue chequer Lambrecht cock was sitting on eggs.

Ballymoney HPS 11/415 – D Dixon 1929, D & H Stuart 1929, J Connolly 1925, D & H Stuart 1914, Young & Gibson 1907, D Dixon 1903. This is the result of the Ballymoney HPS race from Tullamore, The winner is off my good Belgie Cock when paired to Martin Graham’s 41 hen, a daughter of the big hen. He was second club second combine last year out of the Yearling National.

Dervock RPS – D & H Stuart 1929, 1914, C McCook 1871, 1832, D Devenny 1727, 1661.

Ballymoney West Combine 5/150 – Young & Gibson 1907, W Blair 1880, L Neill 1853, W Rodgers 1825, M Gamble & Son 1747.

Broughshane & District – T & M Morrow 1897, 1896, A Purvis 1850, D Houston & Son 1845, 1844, A Purvis 1783.

Cullybackey HPS 9/234 – N & S Anderson 1995, A Darragh 1941, 1906, J & J Greer 1893, A Darragh 1889, 1887. Well done to N & S Anderson on a great win in Cullybackey, clocking their Blue hen at 12.21hrs to win 1st Club with a velocity of 1995.789

Crumlin & District –– Fleming Bros 1913, 1911, 1911, McConville Bros 1904, Fleming Bros 1887, 1885.

Harryville HPS 8/224 – D Magill 1927, J Rock 1926, 1912, S Crawford 1905, J Rock 1904, K & K Kernohan 1893. First win at the new loft for club secretary Daniel Magill. Winner bred by my uncle Chris best of his bulks. Due to ill health founder member in Harryville Matt Wray has to give up his birds, some 40 birds need moved to new home. Over many years Matt recorded a host of top places through to France and the top distance events and has a good record of supplying winners to various lofts in Ireland. In recent times Ballymoney fancier James Walker had a top result in the Kings Cup. John McConaghie is looking after things, give him a call on Mobile 07753 268216.

Kells & District HPS 9/205 – S Murphy 1988, 1979, 1946, 1942, Surgenor Bros 1928 S Murphy 1887. Sizzlers 2 Bird - 1st - A Barkley & Son – 1825, 2nd - B Swann & Son – 1820, 3rd - Gregg Brothers – 1814, 4th - Surgenor Bros – 1801, 5th - Surgenor Bros – 1798.

Muckamore HPS 10/338 – D J Thompson 1933, T Patterson & Son 1893, 1884, S & J Bones & T Yates 1853, S & N Maginty 1847, 1846, Magill & Lavery 1831, D J Thompson 1819. Well done Dessie on winning the race from Tullamore.

Randalstown HPS 6/125 – Stewart Bros 1907m 1905, J Millar 1861, Stewart Bros 1835, J Millar 1810, 1799.

Rasharkin & District – Rasharkin & District HPS – T Whyte 2011, 1954, F Barkley 1953, 1936, W McFetridge 1919, R J & W J Reid 1860. Well done Trevor Whyte top spot in the race from Tullamore, cracking velocity of 2011 for the 124 miles.

NIPA Section E 94/2857 – D C & P McArdle Armagh 2005, Stanley West Loughgall 1991, J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1981, Nelson Weir Loughgall 1975, Tom McClean Annaghmore 1971, Tom McClean 1971, Nelson Weir 1971, Stanley West 1970, Stanley West 1969, G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1964.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – J & E Calvin 1981, T McClean 1971, 1971, G Calvin & Son 1915, P Boyd 1911, 1908.

Armagh HPS – D C & P McArdle 2005, John Campbell 1955, G & A Campbell 1947, D C & P McArdle 1899, G & A Campbell 1868, D C & P McArdle 1964. The winner this week arrived at the lofts of D .C.& P Mc Ardle starting their year off well with the first Red card of the year.

Beechpark Social – D Mawhinney & Son 1936, 1891, C Reynolds 1889, D Mawhinney & Son 1871, G McEvoy 1849, 1848.

Bondhill Social – Capper Bros 1949, 1949, 1945, 1919, John Greenaway 1889, David Calvin 1886.

Edgarstown 8/208 – G & C Simmons 1964, 1963, 1962, 1960, P Hope 1920, S & E Buckley 1910. Pools G & C Simmons and R Bell & sons. A great day at the office for team Simmons taking the top four to get the season off to a fantastic start.

Gilford & District – Tom Wilson 1910, 1889, A Feeney & Son 1885, 1867, Tom Wilson 1837, T Lennon & Son 1822.

Laurelvale – C Brown 1849, A Craig 1844, 1825, C Brown 1814, 1813, 1812.

Loughgall – Stanley West 1991, Nelson Weir 1975, 1971, Stanley West 1970, 1969, Nelson Weir 1939.

Lurgan Social – C J & B Ferris 1960, J Barr 1960, C J & B Ferris 1960, J Barr 1960, 1959, S Curran 1950.

Markethill – J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1866, M Bruce & Sons 1856, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1849, 1837, Humphries & Baird 1798, J & J Muldrew & McMurray 1786.

Monaghan – K Allister 1928, Cooney Bros 1908, 1896, P McFadden 1856, G Swift 1850, K Allister 1843. Monaghan H.p.s results for today’s first race from Tullamore. A great flying day, with great returns in club. Taking the red card is Keith Allister with a great pigeon that also won club bird of the year last season.

Portadown & Drumcree – J Whitten & Son 1962, J Geary & Son 1916, J Whitten & Son 1908, J Geary & Son 1902, J Whitten & Son 1881, 1853. Nom J Whitten & Son.

NIPA Section C 98/2371 – Mr & Mrs B McNeilly Doagh & Dist 1956, J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1937, J & D Braniff 1936, A & T Agnew Ballyclare 1935, G & R Lawrie Ballyclare 1933, Rea & Magill Larne 1931, J & D Braniff 1931, N Ferguson & Son Horseshoe 1930, Rea & Magill 1930, D & J Campbell Eastway 1928.

NIPA Section D 60/1646 – J Kennedy & Son Glen 1931, Lyons & Kennedy Hills & Maze 1917, J Ward & Son Glen 1917, O & M Monaghan Colin 1916, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1915, I Rollins & Son 1915, I Rollins & Son 1914, J Ward 1912, R Topping & Son Lisburn 1910, Lavery Bros Hills & Maze 1904.

NIPA Section F 33/733 – McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1816, McCartan & Woodsides 1815, McCartan & Woodsides 1813, P Murray Killyleagh & Dist 1796, McCartan & Woodsides 1788, Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1779, Gordon Bros & Sons 1779, P Murray 1771, Gordon Bros & Sons 1764, Gordon Bros & Sons 1763.

NIPA Section G 42/1274 – R Adamson Lurgan Son 1932, R Carson & Son Banbridge 1888, G McLaughlin Newry & Dist 1877, G McLaughlin 1877, G McLaughlin 1875, M Conlon & Sons Banbridge 1867, R Carson & Son 1860, Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1858, J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1856.

Coleraine Triangle Tullamore – L Hanson & Son Coleraine Premier 1990, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1962, L Hanson & Son 1950, T & J McDonald 1951, L Hanson & Son 1949, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1948, R & J Parke 1946, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1947, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1946, R & J Parke 1941, T & J McDonald 1938, T & J McDonald 1939, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1935, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1933, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1930, R McAlary 1930, R McAlary 1930, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1927, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1925, R & J Parke 1923.

City of Derry Fed Tullamore – M McGrath Derry & Dist 1884, R & N Cassidy Maiden City 1878, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1878, J & G Ramsey 1877, J & G Ramsey 1877, M McGrath 1874, D Canning Derry & Dist 1861, R Gallagher Derry & Dist 1852, L Flanagan Londonderry 1849, R Lyle Maiden City 1842, L Flanagan 1838, R McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1833, M McGrath 1832, L Flanagan 1832, M McGrath 1828, S Gallagher Londonderry 1826, J & M McDaid Derry & Dist 1822, R Lyle 1819, R & M Cassidy 1819, R Lyle 1818.

Foyle Valley Combine result Tullamore

Well the racing season got off to a flyer this weekend from Tullamore. Freddie Patterson put in a great performance winning the 1st Section with a cheq cock which came in a kit of young birds last season from the one and only Mr Ronnie Williamson.

Foyle Valley Comb – F Patterson Strabane 1944, Neil McGavigan Strabane 1927, M McGgrath Derry & Dist 1884, R & N Cassidy Maiden City 1878, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1878, 1877, 1877, M McGrath 1874, F Patterson 1872, Danny Canning Derry & Dist 1861.

Rasharkin fancier Trevor Whyte wins 1st Open NIPA Tullamore

The opening pigeon race of the season was flown from Tullamore in County Offaly on Saturday 16th April. The NIPA liberated the 13,511 birds at 10.30am in a southerly wind. The best bird in the local area was recorded was by Trevor Whyte of Rasharkin who timed at 12.19pm for the 125-mile fly to his lofts. Trevor recorded his best ever result winning 1st Mid Antrim Combine, 1st Section B and 1st Open NIPA 511/13511 on velocity 2011. His winning 2-year-old dark pied Lambrechts cock was sitting eggs 10 days has won good prizes in the past including last season 2nd club (bblm) & 12th Combine from Roscrea. Sire of the winner was bred by clubmates W & J McLean and the dam was bred by clubmates John & Mark Milliken. Trevor would like to thank good friend Paddy McManus for tossing his birds and for all the help and advice he has given him. Next best in the Combine was Neil & Steven Anderson of Cullybackey on 1995 who finished 2nd Section B and 3rd Open NIPA. Other local club winners included Sam Murphy with the top four in Kells on 1988 and Jimmy Smyth & Son with the top 3 in Ahoghill on 1980. Bertie Blair was best in Ballymena & District and had the best bird in the town on 1931, Stewart Bros had the top 2 positions in Randalstown on 1907 and Marcus Morrow had the two best birds in Broughshane on 1897. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Tullamore 51/1200 -

Trevor Whyte Rasharkin 2011, N & S Anderson Cullybackey 1995, S Murphy Kells 1988, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1980, S Murphy Kells 1979, T Whyte Rasharkin 1954, F Barkley Rasharkin 1953, S Murphy Kells 1946, S Murphy Kells 1942, A Darragh Cullybackey 1941, F Barkley Rasharkin 1936, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1931, D Dixon Rasharkin 1929, Surgenor Bros Kells 1928, J Rock Harryville 1926, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1922, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1919, J Rock Harryville 1912, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1912, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1908, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1907, A Darragh Cullybackey 1906, S Crawford Harryville 1905, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1905, J Rock Harryville 1904, D Dixon Rasharkin 1903, F Barkley Rasharkin 1902, F Barkley Rasharkin 1900, T & M Morrow Broughshane 1897, T & M Morrow Broughshane 1896, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1893, F Barkley Rasharkin 1890, A Darragh Cullybackey 1889, A Darragh Cullybackey 1887, S Murphy Kells 1887, S Crawford Harryville 1886, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1886, Surgenor Bros Kells 1882, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1878, A Darragh Cullybackey 1874.

All the local clubs with opt out members were invited to nominate 4 lofts to represent the club in the seasons MAC Champions League, bar Harryville all have done so. The competition starts next week, and it would be nice to have all clubs included. Homer.

Coleraine Premier HPS presentation –

Coleraine Premier HPS members were receiving their trophies won in 2021 at a very recent function in the clubrooms.

Coleraine Premier HPS 2021 Prize Winners –

Old Birds: Tullamore - D Coyle & Son, the partnership won 1st Section A, 70th Open.

Roscrea - Jimmy Hanson, Gowran Park - Sean Diamond.

Fermoy - Jimmy Hanson. The winner wins Fermoy for the 5th time and secures 1st Section A, 49th Open NIPA.

Castletown - Paul O’Connor, Skibbereen OB Nat – Sean Diamond, Fermoy 2 – Jimmy Hanson.

Talbenny (1) - Diamond Bros &McLaughlin. The partnership won 2nd Section & 2nd Open NIPA. They also win the Yearling Cup in the Club.

Talbenny (2) -Jimmy Hanson, Fermoy (3) - Sean Diamond, Fermoy 5 Bird - M & J Howard.

Bude - Sean Diamond. Sean wins 1st Section & 2nd Open NIPA

Skibbereen Yearling Nat - S Diamond. Sean completed a fantastic weekend racing with 1st Section A & 13th Open NIPA.

Fermoy (4) - Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin, Penzance - Jimmy Hanson, Penzance Yearling Cup won by Anthony McDonnell, Penzance Classic - Jimmy Hanson. St Malo OB National (France) - Paul O’Connor

J Hanson Section A Meritorious Award (RPRA Irish Region) for Best single bird Average Penzance & Talbenny (2). Champion OB shared with S Diamond & D Coyle & Son

Young Birds: Tullamore (1) -T & J McDonald, Mullingar -Trevor Steele, Tullamore (2) - Jimmy McSeveney, Roscrea - B & D Coyle, Gowran Park - T & J McDonald, Gowran Park - B & D Coyle, Fermoy - Jimmy Hanson, Fermoy 5Bird - T & J McDonald, Tullamore (3) - Newton & Quinn, Talbenny YB National (South Wales) - L Hanson & Son, Skibbereen YB National – Jimmy Hanson.

Champion YB won by T McDonald GB21V 38832.

Average winners:

Old Bird Inland - J Hanson, Old Bird Channel Average - J Hanson, Coronation Cup J Hanson

Best Ave 2xOb+Yb Talbenny won by T & J McDonald, Best average 1st Talbenny & Bude won by D Coyle &Son, Old Bird Average J Hanson, YB Average T Steele, Combined Inland Average A McDonnell, Combined Average A McDonnell.

Top 3 Prize Winners - 1st Jimmy Hanson, 2nd Sean Diamond, 3rd T & J McDonald. Adrian Moffatt PO.

Obituary Smyth William – I just got a call on Easter Sunday afternoon that the Ballymena & District HPS President Billy Smyth had passed away at home following a period of illness. The W & J Smyth partnership (brothers Billy and Joe) were ace racers ever since I started in the birds in the early 70’s and that continued over recent seasons where they achieved Highest Prize-winner in Ballymena, and especially good and almost unbeatable in their favourite race Penzance. The icing on the cake was winning 1st Open NIPA in last season’s Penzance, 1st OB Championship and won the Sect B Meritorious Award for the 5th time. In our early days the team duplicated into the Ballymena Championship when their verification card arrived, they were usually getting placed if not having the overall winner. Back in the day Billy was Treasurer in Ballymena & Dist, the big club at the time with a lot of members the majority of which were household names in the sport, some work. Billy was a dedicated club man always available to sort out a bit of work and kept a regular check that everything was in order, and always set the fire in the show season. He is a massive loss to the club, his type is impossible to replace. To brother Joe and his immediate family, we send the sincere condolences of the local fancy at this very sad time. Funeral service in Wellington Presbyterian Church on Wednesday 20th April 2022 at 12 noon interment afterwards, 2nd Broughshane Presbyterian Church burying ground. House private. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired may be sent to James Henry Funeral Services, 100 Broughshane Street, Ballymena, BT43 6EE for Cancer Research NI. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and family circle. Peace is yours, memories ours.

