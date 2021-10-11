Flying Suffolk trade at Omagh mart

Martin Harkin of the Crowhill flock took the top price with a Birness the Hulk sired ram lamb selling to 1,100gns to Seamus Bradley, Lisnareight with Clunty flock owners Keith and Gordon McAdoo selling the top priced shearling to 920gns to WA Patterson, Castlederg.

With the ram sales now over we now look ahead to the NI Suffolk Branch Export Sale of In Lamb Ewes & Ewe Lambs to include the dispersal of the Donrho flock which will be held in Ballymena Mart on Monday 8th November at 6.30pm kindly sponsored by Uniblock.