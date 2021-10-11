Flying Suffolk trade at Omagh mart
The final NI Suffolk Branch ram sale of 2021 was held in Omagh Mart on Saturday, 2nd October which saw a 100% clearance with a packed ringside of prospective buyers.
Martin Harkin of the Crowhill flock took the top price with a Birness the Hulk sired ram lamb selling to 1,100gns to Seamus Bradley, Lisnareight with Clunty flock owners Keith and Gordon McAdoo selling the top priced shearling to 920gns to WA Patterson, Castlederg.
Leading prices on the day:
Ram lambs: Martin Harkin 1100, 1000, 1000, 860, 660, 620; Ian Donald 860, 540; Keith McAdoo 820, 620; Lesley Liggett 620, 580, 580, 520, 500, 400; William Moore 660, 640, 540, 500; Robin McAdoo 780, 720, 720, 680, 620; S&W Tait 680, 480, 480; Gary McAdoo 800, 580, 580, 480; Hunter Stewart 480, 480, 460.
Shearling Ram : Keith McAdoo 920; James Winters 600.
With the ram sales now over we now look ahead to the NI Suffolk Branch Export Sale of In Lamb Ewes & Ewe Lambs to include the dispersal of the Donrho flock which will be held in Ballymena Mart on Monday 8th November at 6.30pm kindly sponsored by Uniblock.