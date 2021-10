Flying trade at fifth calf sale in Downpatrick

On the night calves sold to a top price of £3.00p per kg for a CH Bullock at 280kg with other calves to a top price per head of £970.00 for LIM bullock at 350kg.

Leading prices as follows:

BULLOCKS: Saintfield farmer 350kg LIM £970 & 300kg LIM £860 & 286kg LIM £830,Ballynahinch farmer 296kg LIM £920 & 334kg LIM £910 & 298kg LIM £900 & 298kg SIM £890, Ballyculter farmer 374kg CH £890 & 360kg LIM £780, Darraghcross farmer 300kg LIM £875 & 332kg AA £770 & 330kg CH £760, Kilkeel farmer 350kg HER £835 & 378kg SIM £885 & 346kg SIM £780, Bangor farmer 370kg LIM £830 & 340kg LIM £810, Ballynahinch farmer 388kg SH £770 and Downpatrick farmer 282kg LIM £760.

HEIFERS: Downpatrick farmer 280kg LIM £900, Castlescreen farmer 540kg SPK £860 & 470kg SPK £780 & 490kg SPK £770, Saintfield farmer 366kg LIM £850 & 314kg LIM £830 & 338kg LIM £810, Crossgar farmer 338kg CH £820, Bangor farmer 440kg LIM £810 & 338kg LIM £710, Annalong farmer 370kg HER £710, Newcastle farmer 300kg BB £650 & 318kg SAL £650 & 296kg SAL £650 & 230kg BB £500 and Ballyhornan farmer 278kg LIM £590 & 240kg LIM £580

SPRINGERS: Hillsborough farmer SIM £2800,SIM £2650,SIM £2500,SIM £2000,LIM £1950,SAL £1950,SAL £1850,SIM £1850,SIM £1800,SIM £1800,BB £1800,LIM £1800,SIM £1700,LIM £1650,LIM £1650,LIM £1650,AA £1550

At the sheep sale on Saturday 23rd October there was steady trade of good quality lambs, fat lambs sold to £116, Fat Ewes to £165.00 and Light weight lambs to £5.90ppk.

FAT LAMBS: Ballyclander farmer 25kg £116.00 & 2kg £105.50, Ballykilbeg farmer 34kg £115.00 & 35kg £115.00 & 30kg £113.50, Saintfield farmer 24kg £115.00, Kilkeel farmer 29kg £114.50, Castlescreen farmer 26kg £114.50 & 26kg £113.50, Ballyculter farmer 26kg £113.50 &24kg £108.50, Killinchy farmer 26kg £113.00, Castlewellan farmer 28kg £113.00 & 27kg £112.00, Ballygowan farmer 2kg £113.00, Downpatrick farmer 25kg £112.50 & 23kg £106.50, Millisle farmer 27kg £112.00, Blackstaff farmer 25kg £112.00, Drumnaquoile farmer 24kg £111.50, Comber farmer 24kg £111.00, Legamaddy farmer 25kg £110.50, Strangford farmer 24kg £110.50, Ballynahinch farmer 25kg £109.50, Drumcaw farmer 24kg £109.00, Downpatrick farmer 23kg £108.00, Ballydugan farmer 23kg £107.00 and Comber farmer 25kg £107.00.

FAT EWES: Ballybrannagh farmer £165.00 & £142.00 & £130.00, Kilcoo farmer £147.00 & £123.00, Millisle farmer £146.00, Annnacloy farmer £145.00 & £120.00, Castlescreen farmer £140.00, Ballyalton farmer £136.00, Killough farmer £126.00, Ballydugan farmer £124.00 & £118.00, Raholp farmer £121.00,Kilkeel farmer £120.00,Blackstaff farmer £120.00 and Ballynahinch farmer £117.00.

At the Monday night cattle sale on the 25th October 2021, there was a good entry of quality cattle. Bullocks peaked at £1300 for a 588kg AA from B Donnan, with heifers at £1010 for a 500kg AA from B Donnan. Light weight stores sold to £2.66ppk. Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks: Ardglass farmer 588kg AA £1300.00 & 620kg SPK £1180 & 670kg BB £1160 & 550 AA £1160 & 560kg AA £1150 & 560kg AA £1150 & 580kg AA £1130 & 550kg AA £1090 & 500kg AA £1000,Farranfad farmer 620kg AA £1240 & 620kg ST £1200 & 616kg SH £1190 & 530kg SH £1000, Raholp farmer 630kg CH £1180 & 610kg LIM £1180,Erenagh farmer 450kg CH £1080, Saintfield farmer 510kg BB £1060 & 450kg FKV £1020 & 480kg BB £1010, and Saintfield farmer 312kg LIM £740.