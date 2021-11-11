Flying trade at the final Texel sale of the season in Ballymena mart

This sale saw Shearling Ram and Ram Lamb prices up on last year’s trade and both peaking at 980gns.

The Club wish to thank SH Coleman, Glarryford for their continued support for this sale.

Demand for shearling rams was evident with consistent sales for quality lots seeing an overall average for eight sold at 618gns.

Topping the trade was Colin Price at 980gns with his Loanend consignment. Loanends Desperado is a homebred Cobalt so out of a Tullylagan Young Pretender mother.

Coming in a close second for the money was Messrs M&J Watson with Hillhead Dingo, a Duvarren Baltimore son out of a Kiltariff Ulster Way bred dam moving home to Limavady.

Also from the same pen selling to feature in the top prices was Hillhead Donato another Baltimore son but this time from an Innishrush Volvo mother changing hands for 780gns.

McCracken Farms were next in line for popularity among the buyers with Blackburn Delboy, a Ballydesland Bob son out of an Oberstown Usain Bolt daughter selling at 720gns.

Leading the way for the Ram Lambs was Patrick Donnelly’s Donrho pen. Donrho Ever, a Hexel Diamond Joe son out of a Knap Bright Spark daughter moves home to Downpatrick for 980gns.

The next leader in the ram lambs from WJ Cubitt’s Long Mountain pen, Emerald King, a Clarks Diamond out of a Mullan Awesome sired dam heads to a new home in Ballyclare for 900gns.

Nigel Ross Glenross consignment was the next favourite, a Tamnamoney Cranberries son out of an Alderview Bookmaker sired mother. This March born sold on for 780gns. Coming in at 700gns was Alan Glendinning’s Lylehill consignment with Lylehill Eye Catcher, a Plasucha Boss Man out of a dam sired by Midcombe Axel.

Ram lambs saw steady trade averaging 443gns for 51.

Other Leading Prices

N Ross 680gns; 600gns

R Strawbridge 620gns

A Gault 600gns; 580gns

G Beacom 580gns

S&J McCollam 500gns

H Gamble 500gns

McKiney Bros 500gns

J Wilkinson 500gns; 500gns