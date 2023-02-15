Flying trade for all stock with bullocks selling to £2140 at Saintfield

Fat cattle: 115 fats sold to £2080 for a 900kg Charolais cow, £231 per 100kg.Leading prices: Scarva producer Charolais cows 900kg £231 £2080, 910kg £226, £2056, Kircubbin producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1060kg £184 £1950, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 760kg £238 £1808, 710kg £252 £1790, 700kg £228 £1596, Belgian Blue heifer 660kg £269 £1775, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 740kg £144 £1805, Ballynahinch producer Simmental heifer 690kg £254 £1753, Hereford cow 810kg £192 £1555, 810kg £208 £1685, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue cow 700kg £250 £1750, Saintfield producer Simmental cows 780kg £221 £1723, 760kg £200 £1520, Ballynahinch producer Saler/Friesian bullocks 710kg £236 £1675, 700kg £232 £1625, 680kg £237 £1611, 660kg £237 £1565, 660kg £234 £1545, 700kg £220 £1540, 640kg £228 £1460, Hillsborough producer Friesian cow 740kg £175 £1295, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 740kg £170 £1258, 740kg £163 £1206, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 640kg £188 £1203, 630kg £189 £1190 and Dundonald producer Friesian cows 720kg £165 £1188, 710kg £165 £1185.Bullocks: Sold to a serious demand of £2140 for a 750kg Limousin (286ppk).More required to meet demands.Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousin and Charolais 750kg £2140, 730kg £2100, 710kg £2020, 700kg £2000, Donaghadee producer Limousin 640kg £1870, Carryduff producer Charolais 600kg £1670, 570kg £1640, 540kg £1580, 520kg £1500, 470kg £1420, 460kg £1350 and Strangford producer Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1390, 550kg £1380, 500kg £1360, 500kg £1320.Heifers: Sold to £1890 for a 680kg Charolais (278ppk).Leading prices: Carryduff producer Charolais 680kg £1890, Ballynahinch producer Blonde d'Aquitaine 600kg £1480, 570kg £1360, 580kg £1360, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 470kg £1340, 450kg £1300, 440kg £1260 and Saintfield producer Simmental 480kg £1240.Suckled calves: 110 sold to £1340 for a 440kg Limousin Bullock (305ppk) with lighter sorts selling to £3.40p per kg - 380kg £1295 for a Charolais bullock calf.Leading prices: Crumlin producer Limousin bullocks440kg £1340, 400kg £1110, 400kg £1085, Limousin heifers 400kg £1000, 300kg £900, 280kg £870, Lisburn producer Charolais bullocks 380kg £1295, 350kg £1150, 330kg £1090, Charolais heifers 400kg £1200, 360kg £1100, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 390kg £1240, 360kg £1150, 360kg £1145, 340kg £1100, 320kg £1070 and Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 340kg £1130, 270kg £980, 250kg £940.Dropped calves: Larger entry of 80 drops sold to £500 for a Belgian Blue heifer and £500 for a Limousin bull.Leading prices: Comber producer Belgian Blue heifers £500, £460, Aberdeen Angus bulls £490, £450, £425, £420, £400, Belgian Blue bulls £400, £380, £330, £300, Comber producer Limousin bull £500, Downpatrick producer Limousin bulls £390, £375, £340, £315, Limousin heifers £310, £300, £290, Friesian bulls £90, £75, Banbridge producer Limousin bulls £370, £340, £310, Limousin heifer £320, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £360, £340, £320 twice, Aberdeen Angus heifer £290, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £320, £310, £295, Aberdeen Angus heifers £300, £270 and Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £280, £270, £255, £250.