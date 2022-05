Flying trade for stock at Saintfield

FAT CATTLE: 135 fats sold to serious demand of £2193 for a 1030kg Char Bull, £213 per 100kg. Cows sold to £1926 for a 860kg Char, £224 per 100kg. Fr cows sold to £1466 for 780kg, £188 per 100kg.

Leading Prices: Downpatrick Producer CH Bull 1030kg £213 £2193, CH Cows 860kg £224 £1926, 840kg £221 £1856, 850kg £215 £1827, 780kg £227 £1770, 750kg £222 £1665, 670kg £240 £1608, 670kg £228 £1527, 630kg £240 £1512, 630kg £227 £1430, 620kg £228 £1413, 640kg £204 £1305, Lisburn Producer LIM Bull 990kg £208 £2059, Downpatrick Producer HER Cows 810kg £213 £1725, 730kg £208 £1518, Ballygowan Producer LIM Cow 730kg £236 £1722, Carryduff Producer LIM Bull 920kg £183 £1683, Bangor Producer Lim Cows 820kg £204 £1672, 780kg £206 £1606, Kircubbin Producer MB Cows 850kg £196 £1666, 800kg £208 £1664, 630kg £227 £1430, 680kg £188 £1278, Annahilt Producer AA Cows 750kg £216 £1620, 720kg £204 £1468, 730kg £188 £1372, Ballywalter Producer AA Cow 820kg £197 £1615, SH Cow 780kg £192 £1497, SHB Cows 710kg £186 £1320, 640kg £180 £1152, Downpatrick Producer LIM Cows 690kg £230 £1587, 740kg £210 £1554, SH Cow 700kg £188 £1316, LIM Cow 610kg £207 £1262, Crossgar Producer LIM Cow 660kg £240 £1584, BB Cows 690kg £219 £1511, 640kg £230 £1472, Comber Producer LIM Bullock 690kg £228 £1573, BB Bullock 710kg £218 £1547, FR Bullock 720kg £211 £1519, LIM Bullock 660kg £224 £1478, Ballygowan Producer AA Bull 800kg £196 £1568, Saintfield Producer DAQ Cow 730kg £214 £1562, HER Cow 750kg £182 £1365, Newtownards producer Fr Cow 780kg £188 £1466, Saintfield Producer SH Cow 760kg £190 £1444, Castlereagh Producer FR Cow 780kg £177 £1380, Ballynahinch Producer LIM Cow 630kg £203 £1278, CH Cow 590kg £196 £1156, Killyleagh Producer HER Cow 640kg £194 £1241, Comber Producer LIM Cows 570kg £214 £1219, 520kg £215 £1118, FR Cow 650kg £165 £1072, Saintfield Producer Lim Cow 640kg £190 £1216, Saintfield Producer SPK Cow 650kg £186 £1209, Newtownards Producer Fr Cow 710kg £169 £1199, 670kg £174 £1165, 670kg £172 £1152, 630kg £162 £1020, Drumaness Producer Fr Cow 620kg £187 £1159, Donaghadee Producer Fr Cows 610kg £175 £1067, 620kg £168 £1041.

BULLOCKS: 70 sold to an excellent trade of £1800 for a 680kg Char (265) with other sorts selling to £3.14 a Kg - 570kg £1790! More required to meet demands.

Leading Prices: Ballynahinch producer Chars 680kg £1800, 600kg £1680, 590kg £1610, 530kg £1580, 530kg £1560, 540kg £1540, 500kg £1500, 500kg £1320, 460kg £1300, 380kg £1060, 350kg £1000, Ballynahinch producer Lim 570kg £1790, Downpatrick producer Sims 630kg £1580, 640kg £1550, 600kg £1500, Downpatrick producer Chars 550kg £1460, 380kg £1025, Kircubbin producer Sims 480kg £1330, 470kg £1240.

HEIFERS: 65 sold to £1710 for a 610kg Sim (281)

Leading Prices: Ballynahinch producer Chars and Sims 610kg £1710, 600kg £1540, 500kg £1390, 530kg £1390, 470kg £1300, 470kg £1250, Downpatrick producer Chars 600kg £1570, 500kg £1340, 500kg £1200, 500kg £1140, 460kg £1100, 430kg £1030, 440kg £1025, 330kg £985, Ballynahinch producer Chars 540kg £1390, 550kg £1390, 540kg £1290, 530kg £1260, Comber producer Lims 450kg £1130, 450kg £1105, 420kg £1040, 400kg £1000.

SUCKLED CALVES: 140 sold to £1345 for a 500kg AA bullock calf (270)

DROPPED CALVES: 70 sold to a well improved trade of £465 for a AA bull