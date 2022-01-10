Focus on innovation will help ruminant livestock farmers thrive

What seems clear is that we face a period of huge change – across wider society and in agriculture – as we reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Whilst change inevitably brings uncertainty, it can also bring great opportunities, according to David Little, Area Sales Manager for Germinal, the forage and grass seed specialists.

“Undoubtedly there are challenges ahead for farmers as consumers are increasingly making purchasing decisions based on environmental impact, and supply chains and government are calling for faster progress on net zero,” he explained. “Yet there are reasons for optimism too, as long as farmers are prepared to adapt.”

Germinal's David Little with a farmer

After all, he argues, red meat and dairy are great sources of high-quality protein and nutrients, and global demand remains buoyant. What’s more, ruminants are part of the natural carbon cycle if consuming forage and locally-produced feed, and Northern Ireland is well-placed to take advantage of this.

“Yes, we need to change, but Northern Ireland’s ruminant producers can prosper by maximising the benefit from efficient, climate-smart forage production to feed a growing global population with high quality food,” David suggests.

For Germinal, adapting to change is something that has seen the business prosper over its almost 200 years of operation in the province. The company was started in 1825 by Mr Samuel McCausland as a general merchant based in Belfast. Still owned by direct descendants of the founder, the organisation has transformed into the Germinal we know today, becoming a leader in the sustainable development of high-performance forage and amenity varieties.

During 2021, Germinal continued this evolution. This has seen its distribution operations streamlined, as well as the opening of a new Head Office in the Linen Quarter of Belfast.

William Gilbert , MD Germinal

“Our roots are in Northern Ireland and our heritage is built on the strength of great people here,” explains William Gilbert, Group Managing Director at Germinal. “We’ve made some developments in the last year to maximise the efficiency of our business and further improve our customer service and product quality. We have a state-of-the-art distribution centre in Co. Tipperary, which has seen significant investment in recent years and that now handles the packing and distribution of our products across Ireland and Northern Ireland. We’ve also moved our office from Banbridge to the heart of Belfast to ensure we can accelerate our digital activity and attract staff as the business moves forward. You could say we’ve come back home.”

Northern Ireland remains a key focus. “Whilst the structure and location of parts of our company have shifted in the background, the day-to-day service we offer to farmers in Northern Ireland remains the same,” explains William. “The Germinal team is here to support farmers with knowledge, expert advice and industry insight and that remains key to delivering our unique customer service. Our priority is to help farmers achieve sustained profit and performance and adapt to growing environmental pressure, whilst remaining productive.”

It is also fair to say Germinal is a real Northern Ireland business success story. From its historic base in the province, it has grown over the years to have a well-established presence in Great Britain and New Zealand and develops its grass and forage varieties globally. The quality of Germinal’s seed varieties is also recognised across the world, with established sales in Europe, North and South America, South Africa and Australia to name a few. This global success delivers benefits for farmers across all operating areas, as it helps support future innovation. Indeed, a key part of Germinal’s strategy is to constantly look beyond today, finding new ways to address the challenges farmers face and improve on-farm performance.

To do this, Germinal is making grass and forage breeding and research a key focus. Around 20 per cent of its workforce is now engaged in research work through its specialist Germinal Horizon innovation division. This employs a team of plant breeders embedded at the internationally renowned research centre, the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) in Aberystwyth, as well as at research sites in Southern England and New Zealand. In addition, the team oversees on-farm trials across the country with other leading research organisations to ensure products perform in a variety of farm situations, and it has strong relationships with the likes of Teagasc.

“Farmers need to know they can trust the grass and forage seed they buy to perform in all conditions and deliver for their farm business,” William says. “This is not only about driving improved productivity and, ultimately, profitability on farm, but is increasingly focused on climate-smart solutions that improve resilience and help farmers towards a net zero future.”

To this end, Germinal is building on its established track record of delivering high performance grass and forage. Its Aber High Sugar Grass (Aber HSG) range is well proven and offers farmers the opportunity to improve output from home-grown forage, driving profitability. But Aber HSG also delivers environmental benefits, reducing ammonia emissions, which are a factor in global warming. In addition, the business is focused on other forage solutions, from legumes with enhanced persistency for grazing use whilst fixing nitrogen from the atmosphere, to forage varieties better suited to more extreme weather patterns. They are also undertaking trials on under-sowing maize to reduce soil run off, as well as on multi-species leys to really understand the best combination of species for different farm situations.