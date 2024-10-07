I HAD no idea last week when I praised Food NI member Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt’s new range of luxury dairy desserts that one of them would be acclaimed as Ireland’s Best New Product and also named Best in Ulster in the big Blas na hEireann food and drink competition in Dingle, County Kerry, at the weekend.

The new yoghurts are really superb. And I hoped that their outstanding quality would be recognised by the expert judges in what is now Ireland’s most important food and drink event. And so it proved to be the case. Clandeboye Estate, as well as being chosen as the Province’s best, won one of the major awards for its focus on tasty innovation.

The Province’s best is named in honour of the late Shane McArdle, a great and dedicated champion within Invest NI of our food and drink.

The company, in addition, was named Best in County Down.

I am delighted for the entire team at Clandeboye that’s led by general manager Bryan Boggs, who is now also a Food NI board member. We welcome his expertise and dedication to local food and look forward to working with Bryan in our drive to promote our excellent food and drink industry, now Northern Ireland’s most important manufacturing industry and one which exports products to consumers in over 70 countries worldwide.

As I wrote last week, Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt is among the growing group of worldclass products from local producers, artisans and smaller enterprises. The yoghurts can now be purchased at virtually every supermarket here and a great many in the Republic. It has been given pride of place recently by Sainsbury’s and M&S. The next step for the ambitious and quality conscious is to expand sales into Great Britain. I am sure that this will happen sooner rather than later.

As a community, we really do need to give our excellent food and drink priority when purchasing food and to assist them to move into international markets. Food NI is keen to do more to increase awareness in Northern Ireland of the quality and innovation of our food and drink. Our companies have the quality products that deserve greater support at home.

I was unfortunately unable to be part of the judging panel at Dingle. Pressure of work made it impossible for me to attend and to witness the remarkable achievements of Northern Ireland companies, especially many Food NI members.

Other members winning awards included Thompson’s Family Teas from Belfast, named Best in County Antrim. The producer of the renowned Punjana Tea in Belfast is among the most successful local companies at Blas and the UK Great Taste Awards. And it’s easy to understand why. The teas produced in east Belfast are outstanding.

En Place Foods in Cookstown, a producer of excellent sauces and dips, was named Best in Tyrone. Led by chef/entrepreneur Paul Clarke, it is among our most innovative businesses. It’s a small company that has also assisted many others in the creation of original tastes.

Kettyle Irish foods from Lisnaskea, famous for their salt moss aging process on beef, won best in Fermanagh.

Jackson Roze’s delicious ginger wine was named Best in Armagh.

I congratulate these members and other companies gaining gold, silver and bronze medals at the event, such as Burren Balsamics of Richill; Morelli Ice cream, Coleraine; Abernethy Butter, En Plas and Craic Foods, Moira; L’Artisan Foods, Craigavon; Whites’s Oats, Tandragee; Long Meadow Cider, Loughgall; Glastry Farm Ice Cream, Kircubbin; Deli Lites, Warrenpoint; Crawford’s Rock, Kilkeel; Cavanagh Eggs, Newtownbutler: FC Robinson, Ballyclare; Dundarave, Bushmills; Maud’s ice Cream, Carrickfergus; Melting Pot Fudge, Belfast; SUKI Tea, Lisburn; Golden Popcorn, Antrim; Avondale Foods, Craigavon; Glens of Antrim, Cushendall; and Tempted Cider, Lisburn.