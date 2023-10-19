For the Love of Farming: It's publication day for TikTok and Love Island star Will Young
Will is passionate about farming and encouraging interest of the younger generation – his 1.9 million TikTok followers help with his mission on modern farming.
This new book, available in shops now, is Will’s guide to life in the fields. He reveals the real inner workings of his farm in the beautiful Buckinghamshire countryside and focuses on his prized possessions – his beautiful sheep and lambs.
As a sixth-generation farmer, Will describes his life on the farm with his indestructible cheer and charisma.
In practical, illustrated step-by-steps, Will describes the processes of rearing sheep, including treating them for lameness, hoof trimming and, of course, lambing, which he does with the utmost care and attention.
With his trusty pet pigs Timon and Pumbaa rolling over ‘just for tickles’ as Will would say, and the spitting alpacas harassing him around the clock, this is a heart-warming story of adventure and humour, rooted in Will’s passion for farming and the welfare of his animals.
You can follow Will on Instagram (@Farmer_Will_) and TikTok (@FarmerWill_).