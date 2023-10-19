For the Love of Farming: It's publication day for TikTok and Love Island star Will Young

Will Young, best known as Farmer Will on TikTok and as a former Love Islander, is celebrating the launch of his debut book, ‘For the Love of Farming’, which is out today!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Will is passionate about farming and encouraging interest of the younger generation – his 1.9 million TikTok followers help with his mission on modern farming.

This new book, available in shops now, is Will’s guide to life in the fields. He reveals the real inner workings of his farm in the beautiful Buckinghamshire countryside and focuses on his prized possessions – his beautiful sheep and lambs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a sixth-generation farmer, Will describes his life on the farm with his indestructible cheer and charisma.

Will is so passionate about farming and encouraging interest of the younger generation – his 1.9 million TikTok followers help with his mission on modern farming. (Pic: Belle PR)

In practical, illustrated step-by-steps, Will describes the processes of rearing sheep, including treating them for lameness, hoof trimming and, of course, lambing, which he does with the utmost care and attention.

With his trusty pet pigs Timon and Pumbaa rolling over ‘just for tickles’ as Will would say, and the spitting alpacas harassing him around the clock, this is a heart-warming story of adventure and humour, rooted in Will’s passion for farming and the welfare of his animals.