Forkins top Texel Show Flock at Antrim Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Texel Breeders headed to Antrim Show on Saturday as part of their ongoing show season competition for the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Show Flock of the Year, sponsored by Galloway & MacLeod, with the Aged Ewe as the Special Class.

The Texel classes at Antrim Show were sponsored by the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club and Warwick Engineering NI Ltdwith the Young Breeder’s Class sponsored by D&N Hamill.

The judge for this year's show of Texels was James Amphlett Topwood Flock, England. He choose his Texel Champion as the Ewe Lamb exhibit from Alastair Gault’s Forkins Flock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Out on her first showing, GAF2404069 is a Strathbogie Gypsy King daughter out of a Sportsmans Dare Devil sired dam, who was the Antrim show winner last year.

Texel Champion, Antrim Show, from Alastair Gault

Claiming the Reserve Champion rosette was Sam McAuley also with a Ewe Lamb Exhibit. CWH2401789 (E1) was purchaed privately from Jonny Cubitts Drumcon Flock. She is another Strathbogie Gypsy King daughter and out of a Castlecairn Doodlebug dam and also stood reserve at last weeks Limavady Show.

Taking the judge’s Special Prize in the Aged Ewe class again was the Forkins exhibit from Alastair Gault, GAF2203514(E1), a Procters El Jeffe out of a Drumcryne Uber Cool dam.

Results

Aged Ram Class

Reserve Champion Texel Antrim Show from Sam McAuley

1 Stephen McNeilly

2 Sam McAuley

Shearling Ram

1 Alastair Gault

Reserve Champion Texel Antrim Show from Sam McAuley

Ram Lamb Class

1 Alastair Gault

2 Alastair Gault

3 David Boyd

Reserve Champion Texel Antrim Show from Sam McAuley

4 Stephen McNeilly

5 Sam McNeilly

6 D&S McIlwaine

Ewe, Suckled Class

1 Alastair Gault

2 Alan Glendinning

Reserve Champion Texel Antrim Show from Sam McAuley

Shearling Ewe Class

1 Alastair Gault

2 Josh Vance

3 Josh Vance

4 Sam McNeilly

5 J&C Aiken

6 Alastair Gault

Ewe Lamb Class

1 Alastair Gault

2 Sam McAuley

3 Alan Glendinning

4 Alastair Gault

5 Alastair Gault

6 Alastair Gault

Group of Three

1 Alastair Gault

2 Stephen McNeilly

Champion: Alastair Gault with Ewe Lamb

Reserve: Sam McAuley with Ewe Lamb

Galloway & MacLeod Aged Ewe Special Prize: Alastair Gault Forkins

Texel Young Breeder's Competition

Sponsor D & N Hamill

1 Sam McNeilly

2 Amber McNeilly