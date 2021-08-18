Former NI farmer Harold Greer leads Kinross show to success

Harold Greer and Julie Savin and their son Tom

Harold Greer, a former Northern Irish farmer, led the committee through a period of rapid planning and organisation as the event licence was granted less than a month before the show was due to take place.

Mr Greer, who was brought up at Bryantang, Ballynure, was an active member of Straid Young Farmers and a well known character throughout the region before the family moved to Wharlawhill Farm near Kinross in 1990. Mr Greer said that stringent organisation had been required to safeguard everyone involved but after an absence of two years the event had proved to be extremely successful.

With a record show of over 600 livestock from both pedigree breeders and commercial farmers, competition was stronger than ever at the show, which takes place in a very scenic show field on the banks of Loch Leven. The day’s supreme champion came from the beef section, a British Blue bullock called Hurricane from Stirling’s, Stuart and Lynsey Bett, that was selected as champion of champions.

A busy showgrounds

Other highlights of the day, which was predominately an open air event, included an open stock judging competition, a gun dog demonstration and a concert from The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra.

Mr Greer commented: “Kinross Show is one of the last of the season, this gave us an opportunity to go ahead and welcome back members and visitors. We received invaluable support from Event Scotland and the committee and volunteers worked very hard to get the show up and running again. I was delighted to see the show field buzzing with competition and so many people happy to be meeting friends and neighbours again.”

Having subsequently set up on his own Mr Greer farms at Gelvan Farm which is just along the road from Wharlawhill where his brother Norman continues to grow and develop the dairy. At Gelvan it’s beef that is the main focus of the business with a herd of over 100 sucklers consisting of mainly native breeds such as Angus, Shorthorn and Hereford crossed to Angus and Simmental bulls. These cows are suited to the farm and calve outside, mainly unassisted, in both spring and autumn. With all of the progeny finished on farm plus an additional 100 bought in from neighbouring farms, Mr Greer sells weekly to a local abattoir that supplies Marks and Spencers Select. The successful beef strategy is applied to the 350 strong flock of sheep, a mix of Cheviots and Shetlands who lamb outside during April. Some ewe lambs are retained in the flock with the remainder finished and sold through the abattoir or local market.

Having made Scotland his home for the last 31 years, Harold is now well established both as a farmer and in his local community of Kinross-shire. It was together with his partner Julie, who is also from Northern Ireland, that they put the Covid plan in place, to deliver a safe agricultural show that hopefully signals the return of farming events across Scotland.

A busy sheep section