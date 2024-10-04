Former rugby referee Nigel Owens wins Farming Champion of the Year Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Livestock farmer, former world-renowned rugby referee and NFU Cymru member Nigel Owens has been awarded Farmers Weekly’s coveted Farming Champion of the Year Award, an award sponsored by the NFU.

This fantastic achievement highlights his unwavering dedication to British and Welsh agriculture, alongside his advocacy for key issues such as bovine TB and mental health in rural communities.

Since transitioning from the rugby pitch to the Welsh farmland in 2020, Nigel has passionately championed the farming sector, emphasising the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between farming and the environment. Not to mention how vocal he has been about the challenges he has faced, particularly his personal fight against bovine TB and using his platform to highlight the critical need for effective solutions to this devastating disease.

Nigel’s commitment to mental health awareness has also had a profound impact on those within the farming community. His willingness to speak candidly about his own experiences has helped to open up conversations around support and the challenges many farmers face.

Upon receiving the award, Nigel commented: “Farming has always been a dream of mine, and while my path led me to the rugby pitch for many years, it was always with the intention of returning to the land.

“This award is a tremendous honour, but I see it as recognition for all farmers who work tirelessly every day to keep rural communities thriving and food production going.”

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “Nigel Owens is a truly worthy recipient of the Farming Champion of the Year Award. His tireless advocacy for farmers across the UK is a testament to the values of resilience, dedication and hard work that define our industry.

“He has spoken openly about the pressing need for action on food security and the fight against TB, and he has become a powerful voice for mental health in our sector, encouraging farmers to speak out and support one another.

“His story resonates with so many in the farming community, and we are incredibly proud to see him receive this well-deserved recognition.”