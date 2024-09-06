A beautiful Collie cross, who came into the care of Dogs Trust Ballymena as a stray nearly a year ago, is searching for her one true love.

Molly’s past life is unknown, but her loving nature is abundantly clear as she showers her canine carers with affection every day. Lovingly nicknamed Molly Moo by her carers who adore her, 10-year-old Molly, yearns to find her special someone with whom she can share her love.

Molly can take time to build a bond with new people but once she knows and trusts you, her sweet and loving nature shines through.

Molly is renowned for her excellent manners, especially when visiting the vet. She’s calm and cooperative, making veterinary visits easy.

Molly enjoying home comforts. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Conor O’Kane, Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “Molly is a fabulous dog who enjoys human company and has a loving and loyal nature. As she has been with us for quite a while now, we have seen her grow in confidence and blossom into a very affectionate dog who is a firm favourite with staff. Molly has developed a very strong bond with her carers who she loves spending time with so we are confident, once she gets to know a potential adopter, they too will develop a special bond. That’s all Molly wants – someone to love.

“Not surprisingly with Molly being a Collie cross, she is an intelligent girl who enjoys daily walks as well as enrichment games to keep her mind active. She knows lots of tricks including leg weaves and her recall is fantastic so she will always come to you when called. She walks well with other dogs, however, would like to be the one and only centre of attention in her new home and she so deserves to spend her golden years, surrounded by love. We know that our Molly Moo has a happy future ahead when she meets her match, and we simply cannot wait for that day to come.”

Molly is looking for an adult only home where she is the only pet. She likes to take her time to get to know new people so multiple meets will be required at the rehoming centre.

Molly enjoys her toys and prefers to play independently, happily entertaining herself. She also enjoys peace and quiet when eating so would love a safe space for mealtimes.

If you think you could be the one for Molly Moo, watch her video and read more about her on the Dogs Trust website www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena