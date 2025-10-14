Former Texel chief executive appointed to lead UK Agri-Tech Centre

The British Texel Sheep Society extends its warmest congratulations to former chief executive Steve McLean on his appointment as chief executive of the UK Agri-Tech Centre.

Steve, who served as chief executive of the Texel Sheep Society before moving to Marks & Spencer as head of agriculture and fisheries sourcing, has built a distinguished career championing innovation and supply chain excellence across the agricultural and retail sectors.

Commenting on his new role which he takes up from 27th January 2026, Steve said: “I’m honoured to be joining the UK Agri-Tech Centre at such a pivotal time for British agriculture. The sector is undergoing rapid transformation and the organisation plays a vital role supporting the development of agri-tech innovation, which helps farmers and food producers meet the challenges of sustainability, productivity and resilience.”

The appointment follows a rigorous recruitment process by the UK Agri-Tech Centre, with Dr Peter Quinn, chair, noting that Steve’s leadership will be: “Instrumental in building on recent progress and driving growth in the agri-tech sector.”

Steve McLean. (Photo: Tim Scrivener)

Reflecting on the announcement, current Texel Society chief executive John Yates said Steve’s appointment was fantastic news for UK agriculture. “Steve’s strategic understanding of both farming and retail supply chains, coupled with his passion for innovation, will be a huge asset to the UK Agri-Tech Centre. Everyone at the Texel Society congratulates him and wishes him continued success in this exciting new chapter.”

Steve’s appointment underscores the breadth of leadership talent within the Texel community and its ongoing contribution to innovation and excellence across the wider agricultural industry.