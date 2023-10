Forward bullocks selling to £1900 for 652kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart

Trade strong for a entry of over 800 cattle, forward bullocks sold to 291pk for a 652kg Charolais at £1900 and lightweights sold to 400ppk for a 450kg Charolais at £1810.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bullocks

Maguiresbridge producer 502kg Charolais at £1490, 480kg Charolais at £1350, 524kg Charolais at £1560; Trillick producer 472kg Charolais at £1490, 454kg Charolais at £1440; Derrygonnelly producer 388kg Charolais at £1230, 426kg Charolais at £1350, 586kg Limousin at £1440; Enniskillen producer 534kg Aberdeen Angus at £1580, 568kg Aberdeen Angus at £1550, 590kg Aberdeen Angus at £1620, 562kg Aberdeen Angus at £1570, 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £1570; Tempo producer 618kg Friesian at £1320, 546kg Friesian at £1200, 534kg Friesian at £1100, 614kg Friesian at £1390; Strabane producer 552kg Charolais at £1560; Sixmilecross producer 466kg Charolais at £1390, 572kg Charolais at £1400; Derrygonnelly producer 488kg Charolais at £1620, 530kg Charolais at £1680, 458kg Charolais at £1560; Springfield producer 690kg Charolais at £1920, 600kg Charolais at £1660, 450kg Charolais at £1810, 652kg Charolais at £1900, 642kg Charolais at £1880, 596kg Charolais at £1700 and Enniskillen producer 628kg Simmental at £1720.

Weanlings

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enniskillen Mart

365 weanlings sold to at £1350 per head and up to 375ppk for a 290kg Charolais bull at £1090.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifer calves sold to at £1140 and up to 347ppk for a 288kg Charolais at £1000.

Ruling prices

Derrygonnelly producer 291kg Charolais bull at £1090, 297kg Charolais bull at £1030, 319kg Charolais bull at £980, 275kg Charolais heifer at £770, 316kg Charolais heifer at £890; Maguiresbridge producer 316kg Charolais bull at £930, 249kg Charolais bull at £800; Garrison producer 375kg Charolais bull at £1170, 310kg Limousin bull at £930, 436kg Charolais bull at £1350, 404kg Charolais bull at £1290, 303kg Charolais heifer at £900, 272kg Charolais heifer at £820, 362kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 308kg Limousin at £750, 308kg Charolais at £1000, 318kg Charolais heifer at £1010; Kinawley producer 220kg Charolais bull at £860, 212kg Charolais at £740, 275kg Charolais heifer at £770; Ballinamallard producer 275kg Charolais bull at £1040, 290k Charolais bull at £1090; Derrylin producer 532kg Limousin bull at £1280, 470kg Charolais bull at £1140, 307kg Charolais bull at £990; Tempo producer 353kg Charolais bull at £930, 301kg Charolais bull at £1000; Irvinestown producer 307kg Limousin heifer at £940 and Ederney producer 314kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 238kg Limousin heifer at £740, 310kg Limousin heifer at £1070.

Calves

Bull calves sold to a top of £500 for a Charolais and heifers sold to a top of £430 for a Simmental.

Mountfield producer Charolais bull at £500; Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue bull at £370, Belgian Blue bull at £320; Letterbreen producer Simmental heifer at £430, Simmental heifer at £370, Belgian Blue heifer at £325 and Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £280.

Suckler cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Derrylin producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £1860; Kesh producer Charolais bull at £1780 and Mountfield producer Limousin cow with Charolais bull at £1720.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 285ppk paid for a 580kg Charolais at £1650.

Light weights sold from 290ppk for a 440kg Charolais at £1280.

Florencecourt producer 580kg Charolais at £1650; Derrylin producer Charolais 528kg at £1600; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 600kg at £1590, Charolais 490kg at £1410, Charolais 500kg at £1400, Charolais 450kg at £1300; Tempo producer Charolais 550kg at £1450 and Kesh producer Charolais 440kg at £1280, Charolais 430kg at £1200

Fat cows

Sold to £1720 for a 780kg Charolais

Advertisement

Advertisement