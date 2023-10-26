Forward bullocks selling to up to £1860 per head at Enniskillen Mart
Forward bullocks sold to 302ppk for a 596kg Limousin at £1800 and up to at £1860 per head.
Light weights sold to 316p for a 442kg Charolais at £1400.
Bullocks
Enniskillen producer 446kg Limousin at £1360, 548kg Limousin at £1390; Ballinamallard producer 556kg Charolais at £1620; Fivemiletown producer 618kg Limousin at £1600, 550k Charolais at £1560, 626kg Charolais at £1680, 590kg Limousin at £1620; Newtownbutler producer 622kg Charolais at £1620, 580kg Limousin at £1490; Derrylin producer 642kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1770, 622kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1620, 622kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1620, 452kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1210, 422kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1060, 514kg Friesian at £1080, 650kg Limousin at £1610, 654kg Belgian Blue at £1650; Monea producer 536kg Aberdeen Angus at £1360, 440kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1320, 512kg Aberdeen Angus at £1330; Ballinamallard producer 664kg Charolais at £1800, 718kg Charolais at £1860; Dungannon producer 464kg Simmental at £1250, 498kg Limousin at £1360, 434kg Simmental at £1330; Enniskillen producer 442kg Charolais at £1400; Springfield producer 532kg Charolais at £1540, 600kg Charolais at £1540, 532kg Charolais at £1450 and Letterbreen producer 518kg Charolais at £1490, 494kg Charolais at £1450.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £750 to £1420 for a Charolais 470kg.
Heifers selling from £650 to £970 for a Charolais 285kg.
Ruling prices
Garrison producer 303kg Charolais steer at £1060, 301kg Charolais steer at £1060, 243kg Charolais heifer at £810, 338kg Charolais steer at £1080; Derrygonnelly producer 263kg Limousin bull at £760, 313kg Limousin bull at £840, 373kg Limousin bull at £900, 303kg Limousin bull at £820, 368kg Limousin bull at £980; Belleek producer 368kg Limousin bull at £1080, 335kg Charolais steer at £980, 430kg Limousin steer at £1120, 213kg Charolais bull at £680; Tempo producer 317kg Limousin heifer at £800, 361kg Charolais steer at £1080, 317kg Charolais heifer at £800; Kinawley producer 251kg Limousin bull at £790, 227kg Limousin bull at £710, 190kg Limousin heifer at £580; Enniskillen producer 460kg Charolais bull at £1290, 392kg Charolais steer £1250; Tempo producer 356kg Charolais steer at £11410, 334kg Charolais steer at £1150, 355kg Charolais steer at £1100; Lisbellaw producer 360kg Charolais steer at £1050, 334kg Charolais heifer at £860, 310kg Charolais steer at £910; Trillick producer 331kg Charolais bull at £1020, 273kg Limousin bull at £780, 220kg Limousin bull at £690; Eskra producer 377kg Shorthorn heifer at £910, 387kg Shorthorn heifer at £990, 410kg Shorthorn heifer at £1100; Kesh producer 432kg Charolais bull at £1140, 350kg Charolais bull at £1030, 325kg Charolais heifer at £940 and Derrylin producer 355kg Limousin bull at £930, 351kg Limousin bull at £890, 351kg Limousin bull at £860.
Calves
Belgian Blue bull at £295, Aberdeen Angus bull at £200, Aberdeen Angus bull at £245, Aberdeen Angus bull at £240, Aberdeen Angus bull at £210, Charolais heifer at £335, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £135, Belgian Blue heifer at £150, Belgian Blue heifer at £130, Belgian Blue heifer at £190 and Belgian Blue heifer at £145.
Suckler cows
2021 Hereford heifer with August born Limousin heifer at £1830, 2018 Charolais cow with Sept born Charolais bull at £1700, 2018 Charolais cow with August born Charolais heifer at £1700, 2021 Simmental heifer in calf to Hereford bull at £1660, 2021 Shorthorn heifer in calf to Shorthorn bull at £1400 and 2020 Charolais purebred bull at £1500.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 287ppk paid for a 620kg Limousin at £1780, meidum weights sold from 289ppk paid for a 440kg Charolais at £1270.
Omagh producer Charolais 640kg at £1800, Charolais 620kg at £1780, Charolais 600kg at £1640, Charolais 580kg at £1560, Charolais 580kg at £1500; Magheraveely producer Charolais 540kg at £1370, Charolais 520kg at £1300 and Ballinamallard producer Charolais 450kg at £1230, Charolais 430kg at £1190, Charolais 360kg at £1100.
Fat cows
1066kg Charolais at £1680, 672kg Limousin at £1330, 288kg Charolais at £1060, 806kg Shorthorn at £1270, 580kg Charolais at £1250, 752k Charolais at £1020, 700kg Charolais at £1300, 672kg Charolais at £1040, 778kg at £1170, 962kg Limousin bull at £1600, 716kg Limousin bull at £1580 and 978kg Charolais bull at £1480.