Forward cattle in keen demand at Omagh

An entry of 120 weanlings sold to a ceiling of £800 paid to Liam McLaughlin, Drumquin for a Charolais Bull.

Dairy Sale: 90 Dairy Cattle presented, topping at a price of £2500 paid to A. McGovern, for a calved heifer.

Dropped Calves: M. Fahy, Drumquin £580 and £570 Shorthorn Bulls, C. Noble, Lislap £510 Limousin Bull; £450 Limousin Heifer, Foyle View Farms, Strabane £485 Angus Bull, J. A. Morris, Newtownstewart £465 Charolais Bull, B. McBride, Trillick £425 B. Blue Bull; £405 B. Blue Heifer, N. Hutchinson, Trillick £400 and £395 Charolais Bulls, G. McDermott, Mountfield £390 Limousin Heifer, A. Graham, Trillick £385 B. Blue Heifer, M. McElhinney, Park £380 Limousin Heifer, M. Thompson, Kesh £375 Charolais Heifer, D. Longwell, Omagh £375 Angus Bull, L. Simpson, Killen £370 Shorthorn Heifer.

Heifers: N. McQuaid, Dromore 600k £1440; 595k £1370; 620k £1380, J. Doherty, Tullycar 505k £1210; 460k £1170, L. McGrath, Ederney 515k £1210; 535k £1200; 580k £1270; 450k £1190, C. Brogan, Strabane 525k £1230; 505k £1070; 490k £1150, F. McKenna, Gortin 510k £1190; 445k £1050, P. Gormley, Drumquin 525k £1180; 600k £1300; 505k £1080, R. Scott, Newtownstewart 530k £1190; 550k £1190; 545k £1150; 490k £1230, B. O’Neill, Beragh 515k £1120; 490k £1120, D. McKinney, Fintona 515k £1090, E. Robinson, Claudy 610k £1290; 455k £1060, Ian Wilson, Eskra 555k £1160, E. McCann, Fintona 610k £1270, R. McNamee, Newtownstewart 460k £1240; 445k £1060; 470k £1070, C. Gallagher, Newtownstewart 425k £1040; 420k £1010; 435k £1020, M. Daly, Dunamore 445k £1070, B. McKenna, Eskra 440k £1030, P. O’Neill, Beragh 450k £1050, M. McElhinney, Claudy 415k £960, Rose Donnelly, Coa 420k £960; 445k £990, H. Colton, Dromore 430k £970; 470k £1040, E. McAnespie, Ballygawley 470k £1020; 475k £1030; 330k £810, D. Colton, Dromore 355k £880; 395k £890.

Bullocks: Josp. McNulty, Glenmornan 830k £1860; 750k £1780; 655k £1535; 810k £1670, A. McKelvey, Meaghy 720k £1480; 885k £1780; 805k £1590, F. Fox, Mullaslin 550k £1315; 625k £1475; 590k £1380; 560k £1310, D. W. Johnston, Lack 655k £1550; 635k £1400, S. Owens, Beragh 500k £1170; 505k £1080; 500k £1130, J. Clarke, Claudy 530k £1240, D. McCann, Coa 595k £1375; 540k £1210; 570k £1275; 560k £1240, E. O’Neill, Ballygawley 580k £1340; 620k £1360, H. Cashel, Aughnacloy 510k £1170; 535k £1150, F. McKenna, Gortin 6258k £1440, E. Armstrong, Fintona 710k £1600; 670k £1445, T. Lagan, Kildress 535k £1200; 520k £1150; 580k £1260; 485k £1120, E. Boland, Fintona 620k £1360; 660k £1400; 695k £1480, P. Connolly, Castlederg 510k £1110, C. Elkin, Tamlaght 600k £1300; 595k £1280, D. Moore, Kesh 660k £1440; 690k £1480, B. Donnelly, Eskra 665k £1425, Wm. Brush, Aughnacloy 620k £1335; 520k £1100, P. Conway, Loughmacrory 415k £1050, C. Logue, Corlea 465k £1050, A. Allen, Donemana 495k £1085; 465k £1020.