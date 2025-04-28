Forward feeding heifers selling to £427 for 590k at £2530 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weekly throughput of 875 cattle at Markethill included 550 head on Saturday 26th April.

Trade was by far the firmest it has been so far this year particularly in the weanling ring where several very high prices were recorded.

Heifers

140 heifers had 100% clearance with prices remaining very firm.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £427 for 590k at £2530 from a Middletown producer followed by £426 for 582k at £2480 from a Dungannon producer.

Main demand for good quality forward heifers from £380 to £420 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers sold to £411 for 642k at £2640 from a Middletown producer followed by £408 for 606k at £2470 from a Belleeks farmer.

All good quality heavy heifers from £360 to £399 per 100 kilos for 680k at £2730 from a Dungannon producer.

Good quality grazing heifers sold steadily from £350 to £419 for 490k at £2060 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £415 for 410k at £1700 from a Milford producer.

A Lurgan farmer received £408 for 478k at £1950.

Forward heifers

Middletown farmer 592k £2530 £427.00; Dungannon farmer 582k £2480 £426.00; Dungannon farmer 598k £2530 £423.00; Dungannon farmer 554k £2340 £422.00; Dromore farmer 548k £2260 £412.00; Banbridge farmer 532k £219 £412.00; Dromore farmer 580k £2380 £410.00; Kilkeel farmer 534k £2190 £410.00 and Banbridge farmer 550k £2250 £409.

Heavy heifers

Middlewtown farmer 642k £2640 £411.00; Belleeks farmer 606k £2470 £408.00; Gilford farmer 644k £2610 £405.00; Dungannon farmer 684k £2730 £399.00; Dungannon farmer 680k £2670 £393.00; Gilford farmer 604k £2370 £392.00; Middletown farmer 636k £2460 £387.00; Poyntzpass farmer 602k £2320 £385.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 680k £2620 £385.

Middleweight heifers

Ballynahinch farmer 492k £2060 £419.00; Milford farmer 410k £1700 £415.00; Lurgan farmer 478k £1950 £408.00; Milford farmer 412k £1680 £408.00; Glenanne farmer 410k £1660 £405.00; Newry farmer 470k £1890 £402.00; Lurgan farmer 478k £1900 £398.00; Milford farmer 424k £1670 £394.00; Keady farmer 492k £1890 £384.00 and Loughgilly farmer 424k £1600 £377.

Bullocks

120 bullocks sold in an exceptionally strong demand particularly for forward type bullocks which sold to £479 for 580k at £2790 from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £470 for 524k at £2460 and £444 for 612k at £2720.

Main demand for forward bullocks from £360 to £420 per 100 kilos.

Heavier types sold to £440 for 646k at £2840 from a Kilkeel farmer.

All good quality heavy bullocks from £360 to £399 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight bullocks to £404 for 490k at £1980 from an Armagh farmer followed by £400 for 442k at £1770 from a Tandragee producer.

An increased entry of Friesians sold at very high rates to a top of £333 for 540k at £1800 from a Hilltown farmer followed by £329 for 548k at £1800 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

A Newtownhamilton producer received £332 for 494k at £1640.

All good quality Friesians sold steadily from £300 to £327 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Kilkeel farmer 582k £2790 £479.00; Kilkeel farmer 524k £2460 £470.00; Tassagh farmer 538k £2280 £424.00; Beragh farmer 562k £2360 £420.00; Kilkeel farmer 594k £2310 £389.00; Beragh farmer 576k £2230 £387.00; Tandragee farmer 508k £1950 £384.00 and Gilford farmer 548k £2100 £383.

Heavy bullocks

Kilkeel farmer 612k £2720 £444.00; Kilkeel farmer 646k £2840 £440.00; Dungannon farmer 604k £2460 £407.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 612k £2440 £399.00; Dungannon farmer 666k £2620 £393.00; Cullyhanna farmer 678k £2650 £391.00; Dungannon farmer 724k £2750 £380.00; Cullyhanna farmer 720k £2700 £375.00 and Armagh farmer 636k £2380 £374.

Friesian bullocks

Hilltown farmer 540k £1800 £333.00; Ballynahinch farmer 548k £1800 £329.00; Armagh farmer 502k £1540 £307.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 494k £1640 £332.00; Armagh farmer 470k £1540 £328.00; Tandragee farmer 414k £1350 £326.00 and Hilltown farmer 480k £1560 £325.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 490k £1980 £404.00; Tandragee farmer 442k £1770 £400.00; Armagh farmer 450k £1770 £393.00; Tandragee farmer 412k £1570 £381.00; Armagh farmer 456k £1720 £377.00; Loughgall farmer 494k £1860 £377.00; Loughgall farmer 496k £1850 £373.00 and Armagh farmer 476k £1770 £373.

Weanlings

Highlight of the day was the demand for weanlings with a large entry of 260 lots on offer.

The quality of weanlings on offer was the best seen at the mart so far this year.

Several top quality pens of weanlings met with an exceptional trade with male weanlings selling to a top of £742 for 418k Belgian Blue at £3100 from a Attical Kilkeel producer.

The same owner received £704 for 412k at £2900 and £561 for 442k Belgian Blue at £2480.

Heavy males sold to £487 for 522k at £2540 from a Richhill farmer.

The same owner received £455 for 580k at £2640 and £446 for 556k at £2480.

Main demand from £400 to £445 per 100 kilos.

Several load averages were as follows.

An Attical Kilkeel farmer sold 14 male and female weanlings to average 356k with an average of £1939 per head £544 per 100 kilos.

Another Kilkeel producer sold nine male and female weanlings to average 377k at £1865 average £495 per 100 kilos and a Richhill farmer sold 15 stronger all male weanlings 503k at £2172 £432 per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold to a top of £590 for 332k at £1960 from a Kilkeel producer.

The same owner received £556 for 324k at £1800 and £530 for 302k at £1600.

Main demand for light heifers from £450 to £507 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers sold to £431 for 446k at £1920 from a Forkhill farmer.

Light male weanlings

Annaghmore farmer 266k £1320 £496.00; Tynan farmer 272k £1300 £478.00; Tynan farmer 288k £1310 £455.00; Keady farmer 186k £820 £441.00; Sixmilecross farmer 268k £1180 £440.00; Downpatrick farmer 282k £1240 £440.00 and Kilkeel farmer 296k £1290 £436.

Middleweight male weanlings

Attical, Kilkeel farmer 362k £2120 £586.00; Attical, Kilkeel farmer 378k £2200 £582.00; Attical, Kilkeel farmer 390k £2180 £559.00; Attical, Kilkeel farmer 392k £2160 £551.00; Attical, Kilkeel farmer 338k £1850 £547.00; Attical, Kilkeel farmer 384k £1880 £490.00; Armagh farmer 311k £1510 £486.00; Sixmilecross farmer 346k £1650 £477.00; Markethill farmer 380k £1790 £471.00 and Kilkeel farmer 312k £1450 £465.

Strong male weanlings

Attical, Kilkeel farmer 418k £3100 £742.00; Attical, Kilkeel farmer 412k £2900 £704.00; Attical farmer 442k £2480 £561.00; Attical farmer 420k £2160 £514.00; Attical farmer 404k £1960 £485.00; Richhill farmer 490k £2360 £482.00; Richhill farmer 474k £2270 £479.00; Richhill farmer 468k £2180 £465.00 and Markethill farmer 412k £1860 £452.

Heavy male weanlings

Richhill farmer 522k £2540 £487.00; Richhill farmer 580k £2640 £455.00; Richhill farmer 556k £2480 £446.00; Richhill farmer 542k £2410 £445.00; Richhill farmer 502k £2070 £412.00 and Richhill farmer 542k £2180 £402.

Light heifer weanlings

Attical, Kilkeel farmer 332k £1960 £590.00; Attical, Kilkeel farmer 324k £1800 £556.00; Attical, Kilkeel farmer 302k £1600 £530.00; Kilkeel farmer 304k £1540 £507.00; Attical, Kilkeel farmer 376k £1900 £505.00; Attical farmer 332k £1640 £494.00; Attical farmer 322k £1590 £494.00; Portadown farmer 308k £1510 £490.00 and Attical farmer 372k £1800 £484.

Strong heifer weanlings

Forkhill farmer 446k £1920 £431.00; Kilkeel farmer 404k £1460 £361.00; Kilkeel farmer 404k £1440 £356.00; Kilkeel farmer 462k £1640 £355.00; Kilkeel farmer 424k £!490 £351.00; Kilkeel farmer 456k £1570 £344.00 and Katesbridge farmer 452k £1550 £343.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £2650 for a Limousin heifer and bull calf from a Cullyhanna farmer.

The same owner received £2500 for a Limousin heifer and heifer calf.

A Newry farmer sold a Charolais cow and heifer calf at £2400.

In calf heifers sold to a top of £1920 for a Fleckvieh from a Banbridge farmer.

The same owner received £1780 each for two more in calf heifers.