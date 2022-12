Heifers

100 heifers included several pens of top quality forward heifers sold steadily from £240 to £273 per 100 kilos for 540k at £1475 from a Katesbridge farmer.

Advertisement

The same owner received the top price of £1775 for 650k £273.

Livestock Markets

A Tandragee producer received £268 per 100 kilos for 602k at £1615.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £230 to £275 for 446k at £1225 from a Newry farmer.

Advertisement

A Newtownhamilton producer received £255 for 426k at £1085 and a Newry farmer also received £255 for 488k at £1245.

Forward heifers

Advertisement

Katesbridge farmer 540k £1475 £273.00; Katesbridge farmer 650k £1775 £273.00; Tandragee farmer 602k £1615 £268.00; Poyntzpass farmer 508k £1345 £265.00; Tandragee farmer 570k £1465 £257.00; Poyntzpass farmer 570k £1465 £257.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 594k £1515 £255.00; Armagh farmer 520k £1325 £255.00 and Katesbridge farmer 638k £1615 £253.

Middleweight heifers

Advertisement

Newry farmer 446k £1225 £273.00; Newry farmer 488k £1245 £255.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 426k £1085 £255.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 480k £1215 £253.0; Lisnaskea farmer 450k £1135 £252.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 404k £1015 £251.00; Whitecross farmer 460k £1155 £251.00 and Tassagh farmer 484k £1215 £251.

Bullocks

Advertisement

70 bullocks sold in an exceptionally strong demand.

Beef bullocks sold steadily from £240 to £273 for 660k at £1795 from a Dromore farmer.

Advertisement

The same owner received £272 for 720k at £1955 and £257 for 750k at £1945.

Forward feeding bullocks sold steadily from £220 to £250 for 640k Aberdeen Angus at £1605 from an Armagh farmer.

Advertisement

The same owner received £248 for 590k Aberdeen Angus at £1465.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £220 to £275 for 402k at £1105 from a Tynan farmer followed by £250 for 486k at £1215 from a Keady producer.

Advertisement

Beef bullocks

Dromore farmer 660k £1795 £273.00; Dromore farmer 720k £1955 £272.00; Dromore farmer 700k £1885 £269.00; Dromore farmer 708k £1895 £268.00 and Dromore farmer 756k £1945 £257.

Advertisement

Forward bullocks

Armagh farmer 642k £1605 £250.00; Armagh farmer 590k £1465 £248.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 600k £1475 £246.00; Armagh farmer 610k £1495 £245.00; Lisburn farmer 590k £1445 £245.00; Lisburn farmer 572k £1395 £244.00; Armagh farmer 638k £1535 £241.00 and Armagh farmer 634k £1515 £239.

Advertisement

Middleweight bullocks

Tynan farmer 402k £1105 £275.00; Keady farmer 486k £1215 £250.00; Keady farmer 444k £1105 £249.00; Armagh farmer 428k £1035 £242.00; Tynan farmer 488k £1165 £239.00; Tynan farmer 454k £1075 £237.00; Keady farmer 430k £985 £229.00; Tynan farmer 494k £125 £228.00 and Omagh farmer 406k £915 £225.

Advertisement

Weanlings

70 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Advertisement

Good quality males sold from £230 to £281 for 402k at £1130 followed by £258 for 334k at £860 from an Armagh farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £318 for 258k at £820 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Advertisement

The same owner received £308 for 240k at £740.

Male weanlings

Advertisement

Newry farmer 402k £1130 £281.00; Armagh farmer 334k £860 £258.00; Newry farmer 384k £930 £242.00; Tynan farmer 398k £940 £236.00; Armagh farmer 466k £1080 £232.00 and Tynan farmer 410k £950 £232.

Heifer weanlings

Advertisement