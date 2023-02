Heifers

150 heifers maintained a very firm demand with good quality forward heifers selling from £250 to £295 per 100 kilos for 608k at £1795 from a Loughgall farmer. The same owner received £291 per 100 kilos for 510k at £1485 and for 514k Charolais at £1495 from a Newtownhamilton producer. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £250 to £310 per 100 kilos with a top of £346 for 446k at £1545 from a Belfast farmer followed by £319 for 456k at £1455 from a Newtownhamilton producer. Several choice heifers sold from £300 to £318 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Loughgall farmer 608k £1795 £295.00; Loughgall farmer 510k £1485 £291.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 514K £1495 £291.00; Loughgall farmer 574k £1665 £290.00; jerrettspass farmer 534k £1545 £289.00; Tynan farmer 600k £1735 £289.00; jerrettspass farmer 540k £1555 £288.00; Belfast farmer 502k £1435 £286.00; Loughgall farmer 530k £1505 £284.00 and Tynan farmer 548k £1555 £284.

Middleweight heifers

Belfast farmer 446k £1545 £346.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 456k £1455 £319.00; Belfast farmer 410k £1305 £318.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 470k £1435 £305.00; Derrynoose farmer 426k £1295 £304.00; Belfast farmer 438k £1305 £298.00; Derrynoose farmer 470k £1375 £293.00; Poyntzpass farmer 498k £1405 £282.00; Belfast farmer 414k £1155 £279.00; Belfast farmer 422k £1165 £276.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 470k £1295 £275.

Bullocks

150 bullocks sold in a steady demand. Good quality forward bullocks from £250 to £295 for 550k at £1635 from an Armagh farmer. The same owner received £292 for 502k at £1465. A Dungannon producer received £290 for 522k at £1515. Beef bullocks sold up to £287 for 660k at £1895 from a Banbridge farmer. The same owner received today top price £2095 for 750k at £278. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £240 to £298 per 100 kilos for 434k at £1295 from a Keady farmer followed by £288 for 460k at £1335 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to £276 for 490k at £1375. Demand for Friesian bulls was exceptionally strong to a top of £222 for 566k at £1255 followed by £220 for 610k at £1355 both from a Derrynoose farmer. All good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £200 to £218.

Forward bullocks

Armagh farmer 554k £1635 £295.00; Armagh farmer 502k £1465 £292.00; Dungannon farmer 522k £1515 £290.00; Armagh farmer 554k £1585 £286.00; Dungannon farmer 532k £1515 £285.00; Armagh farmer 570k £1585 £278.00; Armagh farmer 544k £1495 £275.00; Markethill farmer 606k £1665 £274.00; Markethill farmer 578k £1575 £272.00; Armagh farmer 568k £1545 £272.00 and Newry farmer 582k £1575 £270.

Beef bullocks

Banbridge farmer 660k £1895 £287.00; Banbridge farmer 754k £2095 £278.00; Banbridge farmer 720k £1895 £263.00; Banbridge farmer 652k £1695 £260.00 and Banbridge farmer 748k £1895 £253.

Middleweight bullocks

Keady farmer 434k £1295 3298.00; Newtownhamiton farmer 464k £1335 £288.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 468k £1345 £287.00; Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus 498k £1375 £276.00; Keady farmer 438k £1200 £274.00; Dungannon farmer 458k £1245 £272.00; Keady farmer 418k £1135 £272.00; Sixmilecross farmer 422k £1135 £269.00; Dungannon farmer 450k £1135 £252.00 and Moira farmer 402k £995 £248.

Friesian bullocks

Derrynoose farmer 566k £1255 £222.00; Derrynoose farmer 616k £1355 £220.00; Derrynoose farmer 558k £1225 £220.00; Omagh farmer 530k £1155 £218.00; Derrynoose farmer 578k £1245 £215.00; Armagh farmer 588k £1255 £213.00; Forkhill farmer 510k £1075 £211.00 and Derrynoose farmer 616k £1295 £210.

Weanlings

270 weanlings continued to sell in very high rates with good quality light males from £290 to £341 for 358k at £1220 and for 320k at £1290 from an Armagh farmer. A Forkhill farmer received £341 for 320k at £1090 and a Newry farmer received £338 for 352k at £1190. All good quality light males from £300 to £330 per 100 kilos. Good quality strong males sold from £250 to £293 for 426k at £1250 from an Armagh farmer followed by £291 for 440k at £1300 from a Newry farmer. A Dromara producer received £287 for 446k at £1280. Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £250 to £300 with all top quality heifers from £300 to £349 for 338k at £1180 from an Armagh farmer. The same owner received £345 for 290k at £1000. A Poyntzpass farmer received £328 for 326k at £1070 and £319 for 360k at £1160.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 426k £1250 £293.00; Newry farmer 446k £1300 £291.00; Dromara farmer 446k £1280 £287.00; Armagh farmer 426k £1220 £286.00; Armagh farmer 440k £1250 £284.00; Armagh farmer 430k £1200 £279.00; Armagh farmer 410k £1140 £278.00; Armagh farmer 402k £1100 £274.00; Dromara farmer 456k £1220 £268.00 and Derrynoose farmer 412k £1100 £267.

Light male weanlings

Armagh farmer 358k £1220 £341.00; Armagh farmer 320k £1090 £341.00; Forkhill farmer 320k £1090 £341.00; Newry farmer 352k £1190 £338.00; Markethill farmer 262k £890 £340.00; Newry farmer 278k £940 £338.00; Armagh farmer 328k £1080 £329.00; Forkhill farmer 302k £990 £328.00; Armagh farmer 356k £1160 £326.00 and Markethill farmer 338k £1100 £325.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 338k £1180 £349.00; Armagh farmer 290k £1000 £345.00; Poyntzpass farmer 326k £1070 £328.00; Poyntzpass farmer 364k £1160 £319.00; Newry farmer 264k £840 £318.00; Banbridge farmer 304k £960 £316.00; Armagh farmer 298k £940 £316.00; Tassagh farmer 340k £1070 £315.00; Armagh farmer 378k £1180 £312.00 and Armagh farmer 318k £970 £305.

In the suckler ring in calf cows sold to a top of £1780 for Hereford from an Armagh farmer. The same owner received £1630, £1520, £1460 and £1450 for in calf cows.

