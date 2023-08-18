Forward stores selling to £1770 for a 654kg Limousin at Enniskillen Mart

Light weights to 288 per kg for a 396kg at £1140.

Bullocks

Letterbreen producer 504kg Limousin at £1300, 432kg Limousin at £1040, 442kg Limousin at £1070, Kinawley producer 544kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390, 480kg Aberdeen Angus at £1290, Irvinestown producer 424kg Charolais bull at £1140, 382kg Charolais (bull) at £1290, Fivemiletown producer 360kg Charolais at £1130, 348kg Limousin at £1040, Derrylin producer 510kg Limousin at £1510, 604kg Limousin at £1580, 542kg Charolais at £1600, Rosslea producer 778kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1840, 468kg Charolais at £1150, Dungannon producer 620kg Limousin at £1670, 688kg Limousin at £1760, 614kg Limousin at £1650, 714kg Charolais at £1750, 622kg Limousin at £1660, 668kg Charolais at £1760 652kg Limousin at £ 1740 654kg Limousin at £ 1770 466kg Simmental at £1110 and Newtownbutler producer 562kg Simmental at £1380, 396kg Limousin at £1020.

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1210 paid for a Charolais 392kg.

White heifers sold from £650 to £1000 for a Charolais 336kg.

Ruling prices

Belcoo producer 331kg Charolais steer at £950, 278kg Charolais steer at £850, 291kg Charolais steer at £840, 344kg Charolais steer at £1220, 401kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 377kg Charolais bull at £1150, Kesh producer 305kg Charolais heifer at £830, Enniskillen producer 307kg Limousin heifer at £920, 402kg Limousin heifer at £920, 376kg Limousin heifer at £1060, Brookeborough producer 388kg Charolais steer at £1180, 394kg Charolais steer at £1170, 319kg Charolais heifer at £880, Derrygonnelly producer 339kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 336kg Charolais heifer at £1000, Lisnaskea producer 327kg Limousin steer at £970, 252kg Limousin steer at £790, 51kg Charolais steer at £740, 261kg Charolais heifer at £780, Garrison producer 428kg Charolais bull at £1190, 405kg Charolais bull at £1190, 331kg Belgian Blue bull at £1200, 279kg Limousin bull at £930, Ederney producer 415kg Charolais steer at £1100, 413kg Charolais steer at £950 and Seskinore producer 428kg Limousin bull at £1100 256kg Simmental heifer at £750, 231kg Simmental bull at £720, 336kg Charolais heifer at £910.

Calves

Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £ 330 Aberdeen Angus heifer at £320, Derrygonnelly producer at £320 Limousin heifer at £235, Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue bull at £310, Charolais heifer at £290 and Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £400, Charolais heifer at £290.

Suckler cows

Derrygonnelly producer 2020 born Shorthorn cow with an Aberdeen Angus bull calf at £2000, 2020 born Hereford cow with an Aberdeen Angus bull calf at £1900, Kilskerry producer 2016 Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf at £1750 2011 Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £1750 2020 cow running with Limousin bull at £1410 and Derrygonnelly producer springing Limousin cow at £1900.

Heifers

Heavy heifers sold at atop of 1570 paid for a 640kg Limousin and lighter heifers to 1110 for a 400kg Charolais.

Kinawley producer Charolais 462kg at £1220, Charolais 500kg at £1250, Derrylin producer Limousin 640kg at £1570, Limousin 558kg at £1370 Limousin 576kg at £1390, Enniskillen producer Charolais 400kg at £1110, Charolais 392kg at £1130 456 Charolais at £1200, Letterbreen producer Limousin 516kg at £1320, Limousin 481kg at £1280, Rosslea producer Charolais 392kg at £890, Charolais 564kg at £1260 and Kesh producer Charolais 400kg at £1160.

Fat cows

Fat cows sold to a top of £1500 for a 650k Charolais.