‘Foundation Female’ export sale

One of the Droit Blue heifers entered for the 4-Herds Sale

With the 4-Herd “Foundation Females” sale scheduled to commence at 7 pm, prospective purchasers can bid ringside or online via Marteye for pre-registered buyers.

All stock are export eligible allowing animals to move immediately to the UK mainland or Republic of Ireland without any standstill.

On offer is wide selection of quality Blue, Charolais, Limousin and Simmental pedigree females, ranging in age from a two month old top notch embryo heifer calf with her recipient dam to a 4-year-old quality young cow carrying her second calf – with the majority of females from one to three year old, both in-calf and maiden. Also on offer is wide range of semen from top sires together with an opportunity to purchase some top quality frozen egg embryo matings.

Derryharney Lionheart

This is a unique opportunity to purchase stock from the Droit Belgian Blue and Limousin herd of Richard Mowbray, Newtownstewart; the Corrick herd of Simmental and Charolais from Cecil McIlwaine and Sons, Newtownstewart; the Charolais and Simmental herd of Alan Burleigh, Lisnaskea and the Mullyknock Simmental herd of Robert Forde. Never before has a unique offering of quality females been offered for sale from these herds, which have featured prominently over the years at shows and in sale rings both in Northern Ireland and UK mainland namely Stirling and Carlisle with many of the catalogued lots featuring past Balmoral Show Interbreed Champions in the pedigree together with five figure priced sale toppers.

Corrick has had numerous show and sale successes in its long history, selling Simmental bulls to 21,000gns and winning the prestigious Perth/Stirling bull sales on several occasions achieving numerous five figure prices. Three elite females, including two granddaughters of Woodhall Delight purchased for 9,000gns, will be offered in the sale to include Khloe who was placed 3rd out of 90 entries in the BSCS online show in 2020. The herd will present several Charolais females from the best lines within the herd, including descendants of Cool-na-slee Becca, one of the founding Charolais females that has bred bulls to over 8,000gns (twice) and females to 6,100gns. A number of Corrick females are in-calf to top AI sires with service details at the time of sale. The herd is a member of the high herd heath scheme, monitored free of BVD and Johne’s level 1.

Derryharney Charolais and Simmental: The Charolais herd was established in 1990 and has been built up over the years to 20 cows, with bulls selling to a top price of 18,000 gns for Derryharney Outstanding who has bred sons to 31,000 gns. Included in the sale are six females of various ages from the very heart of the herd, with similar bloodlines as Derryharney Lionheart who sold in Stirling February 2017 for 10,000 gns and Lumberjack who sold for 4900 gns in Dungannon. Derryharney Renellie and Sunshine are two outstanding heifers, both off Derryharney Nellie whose half brother sold for 6500gns. The Simmental herd was established in 1987 and has produced sons selling to a top of 12,000gns for Derrycallaghan Ernest. Ernest was a grandson of the herd’s top breeding cow Corskie Vesna, who herself has produced sons to a top of 9000gns. To date this prolific breeding cow, purchased from Scotland’s leading Corskie herd has amassed 60,000gns in offspring sales and is still going strong at 14 years of age. An incalf recipient carrying a Vesna embryo to either Islavale Frontier or Auchorachan Hercules is offered for sale together with two frozen embryos with the same mating combination. Also included in the sale is the first daughter of the 2019 National Show junior champion Derrycallaghan Kalamaty Jane sired by Islavale Frontier, a top prospect for the future.

Droit Blues have topped the Carlisle sale on numerous occasions, with a herd best of 14,000gns for Droit Franco in 2012, followed by Hector at 13,000gns in 2014 and more recently Max at 11,000gns in 2019. Numerous females have sold to a top of 9,500gns for the herd. Females ranging from six months to 24 months are catalogued for the sale and of the same cow families to these sale toppers. A more recent venture has been in the Limousin breed, with two exceptional granddaughters of Trueman Hosanna offered for sale. In addition, one commercial Lodge Hamlet x Tamhorn Earlene (purchased for 14,000gns) a two year old heifer will be included. All Droit heifers are maiden, allowing prospective buyers the option to flush or put in calf to a bull of their choice. The herd is a member of the high herd health scheme, monitored free of BVD and Johne’s level 1.

Embryo full sister to Mullyknock Forget-Me-Not sells

Mullyknock Simmental: Catalogued for sale are two outstanding incalf heifers, Katrina and Kirsty, due in the spring 2022 to Dovefields Gallant and Islavale Frontier. Katrina, is by Mullyknock Gallant, going back to the outstanding show heifer Raceview Martina Eval, winner of the RUAS Balmoral Show Interbreed Beef Championship in 2003, together with a further seven interbreed titles that year on the NI show circuit. Kirsty’s dam Mullyknock Duchess, needs no introduction being Mullyknock Gallant’s half sister, who is breeding so well throughout Ireland with high priced sons sold to leading pedigree herds in Scotland. Two 2021 born heifer calves, a young second calver due in the spring to Brinkton Wizard and a top notch embryo heifer calf, a full sister to Mullyknock Forget-me-not (pending DNA, either Anatrim Bodybuilder or Raceview King). Six of the best with tremendous potential for breeding or showing. The herd is a member of the high herd health scheme, monitored free of BVD and Johne’s level 1.

This is an export sale with a unique mix of four top beef breeds, British Blue, Charolais, Limousin and Simmental, and an opportunity to obtain genuine top notch females for breeding or indeed the show circuit next year. All animals are eligible for immediate export to UK mainland or southern Ireland.