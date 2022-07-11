Four arrested following searches in Belfast, Banbridge and Dromore areas

Shortly after 2pm on Sunday, officers were alerted to suspicious activity in the car park of commercial premises on the Crumlin Road involving the occupants of an orange coloured Mini and a red Volkswagen Caddy van.

Police subsequently stopped both vehicles a short time later and a quantity of suspected cocaine with a value of approximately £3,000 was recovered.

Further searches were carried out at addresses in Belfast, Banbridge and Dromore with suspected class B and C drugs and cash recovered.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men, aged 33, 34 and 42, and a 36-year-old woman remain in custody at this time assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “Police remain committed to tackling the illegal supply of drugs, and removing them from our streets.

“Information received from the public is vital and I would appeal to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police immediately on 101.