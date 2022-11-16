Offered to the market by McGovern Estate Agents Ltd, the stone farmhouse is in good condition and boasts picturesque, countryside views. It dates back to 1882 and was most recently modernised in 2007.

The property on Glen Road, Tempo, is conveniently located approximately 10 miles from Enniskillen town centre and three miles from Tempo, close to all local amenities.

The land, circa 23 acres is a mixture of meadows and grazing.

A four-bedroom farmhouse, with a range of outbuildings and agricultural land, is on the market in Northern Ireland with a guide price of £300,000. Image: www.mcgovernestateagents.com

Key Features:

- Four bedrooms

- One reception room

- One bathroom

Advertisement

A four-bedroom farmhouse, with a range of outbuildings and agricultural land, is on the market in Northern Ireland with a guide price of £300,000. Image: www.mcgovernestateagents.com

- Oil Fired Central Heating

- White PVC double glazed windows and doors

- Several outbuildings

Advertisement

- Circa 23 acres of land

Offered to the market by McGovern Estate Agents Ltd, the stone farmhouse is in good condition and boasts picturesque, countryside views. Image: www.mcgovernestateagents.com

You can find out more here. Viewing is strictly by appointment only. Telephone McGovern Estate Agents Ltd on 028 6632 8282.

Advertisement

The property is conveniently located approximately 10 miles from Enniskillen town centre and three miles from Tempo, close to all local amenities. Image: www.mcgovernestateagents.com

The land, circa 23 acres is a mixture of meadows and grazing. Image: www.mcgovernestateagents.com

A four-bedroom farmhouse, with a range of outbuildings and agricultural land, is on the market in Northern Ireland with a guide price of £300,000. Image: www.mcgovernestateagents.com

Offered to the market by McGovern Estate Agents Ltd, the stone farmhouse is in good condition and boasts picturesque, countryside views. Image: www.mcgovernestateagents.com

Advertisement