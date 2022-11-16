News you can trust since 1963
Four-bed farmhouse, range of outbuildings and land on the market in Northern Ireland with £300,000 guide price

A four-bedroom farmhouse, with a range of outbuildings and agricultural land, is on the market in Northern Ireland with a guide price of £300,000.

By Joanne Knox
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 4:55pm

Offered to the market by McGovern Estate Agents Ltd, the stone farmhouse is in good condition and boasts picturesque, countryside views. It dates back to 1882 and was most recently modernised in 2007.

The property on Glen Road, Tempo, is conveniently located approximately 10 miles from Enniskillen town centre and three miles from Tempo, close to all local amenities.

The land, circa 23 acres is a mixture of meadows and grazing.

Key Features:

- Four bedrooms

- One reception room

- One bathroom

- Oil Fired Central Heating

- White PVC double glazed windows and doors

- Several outbuildings

- Circa 23 acres of land

You can find out more here. Viewing is strictly by appointment only. Telephone McGovern Estate Agents Ltd on 028 6632 8282.

