Four figure high for Springwell Texels

John Watson Duvarren Texels Co Down accepts Tulliven Growvite products from sponsor John Gribben for his top priced Shearling Ram at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Sale in Ballymena Market recently. The Club wish to thank Tulliven Growvite for their ongoing support and sponsorship.

The sale of ram lambs saw a four figure high for Co Down breeder Henry Gamble’s Springwell pen. His Springwell Eden exhibit is a Glenroe Barcardi son out of a homebred dam by Best of All and moved home for 1800gns.

Coming in close behind at 1750gns was Martin Millars, Millars Flock, Coleraine with a Castellmawr Del Boy son, Millars Enchanted. With a lean index of 217 he sold to D & A Sampson, Castledawson. James Wilkinson, Ballygroogan Flock, Cookstown was next in line for the cash taking 1600gns for Eagle Eye, a Mullan Daredevil son out of a Glenside Willie Winkie daughter. Also featuring in the top prices for a ram lamb was Mark Patterson’s Alderview pen with Envious, a Kingspark Dynamite son out of a homebred Barrister dam. This March born lamb sold for 1550gns to fellow breeder Brian Williamson, Omagh.

Continuing the four figure trend was Ballymena breeder William Cubitt with Long Mountain Eye Catcher. This Bellefield Double Dutch son out of a Rhaeadr Best of the Best dam sold on for 1000gns.

Demand for Shearling rams also saw breeders enjoy four figure success with John Watson’s Duvarren Flock top the shearling trade with Duvarren Direct, a Ballyrussell Black Smoke son out of a Templepark YoYo dam change hands for 1300gns.

The Blackburn pen of David Jones Crumlin was next up for the money with his Kirkistown Challenger son out of a Duncryne Ringmaster dam selling for 1080gns. The buyers returned to the Duvarren pen for the next lot selling Duvarren Does it Again, a Rockwell Crackerjack son out of another YoYo dam for 1000gns.

Making the same money fellow Co Down breeders Messrs M & J Watson Hillhead Flock with Delta, a Kiltariff Bastareaud son out of a Duvarren Whizz-Kid mother.

Overall Trade was good with 24 Shearling rams selling to average 756gns and 75 ram lambs averaging 617gns.

Other leading prices

Shearling Rams: A Irwin 950gns. M&J Watson 880gns; 820gns; 700gns; 620gns. R Mulligan 850gns. J Watson 800gns. H Gamble 760gns; 720gns. P Garrivan 760gns. C Cunningham 600gns. J Clelland 600gns.

Ram lambs: M&J Watson 900gns. N Ross 850gns; 780gns. A Gaulty 850gns; 850gns; 720gns. G Beacom 820gns; 780gns. I Millar 800gns. J Adams 720gns. J Wilkinson 700gns

Gortin Sale sponsored by Smyths Daleside will be held in Gortin Mart on 15th October.