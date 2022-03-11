Four holdings on the market in stunning locations - including £770,000 Easthill Farm

3. Craigmalloch Lodge (Loch Doon, Dalmellington, East Ayrshire) - Offers Over £250,000

Situated on the shores of Loch Doon, Craigmalloch Lodge has stunning views across the loch over the Galloway Hills. Built of traditional stone with a single storey extension, it occupies a beautiful rural situation by the loch. Loch Doon is about seven miles long, and forms the gateway to the Galloway Forest Park, a popular destination offering excellent hill and forest walking and mountain biking. Craigmalloch Lodge has been run as an activity centre for the last two years with bell tent camping and outdoor activities for small groups. Outside there are two toilet/shower blocks with a washing up area and a garage/store. There is a slipway into the loch for small boats and canoes.