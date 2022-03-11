Four holdings on the market in stunning locations - including £770,000 Easthill Farm

Galbraith is the largest and leading rural consultancy in Scotland and the North of England, managing farm, forestry, land and estate interests on over 3.5 million acres.
Some of this week’s listings highlights include Easthill Farm, Low Barend Smallholding, Holly House and Craigmalloch Lodge - all featured below.
1. Low Barend Smallholding (Dundrennan, Kirkcudbright) - Offers Over £475,000
Low Barend Smallholding is set in the Stewartry countryside, in the heart of Dumfries and Galloway and extends to approximately 15.68 acres. The sale comprises a traditional four-bedroom farmhouse with steading barns adjacent. The farmhouse adjoins an outbuilding, which could form an extension to the house subject to consent. The land is predominantly Grade 4.1 and is capable of supporting livestock or equestrian grazing. The buildings at Low Barend comprise both modern and traditional, and are currently used for storage but would support a wide variety of uses including equestrian.
3. Craigmalloch Lodge (Loch Doon, Dalmellington, East Ayrshire) - Offers Over £250,000
Situated on the shores of Loch Doon, Craigmalloch Lodge has stunning views across the loch over the Galloway Hills. Built of traditional stone with a single storey extension, it occupies a beautiful rural situation by the loch. Loch Doon is about seven miles long, and forms the gateway to the Galloway Forest Park, a popular destination offering excellent hill and forest walking and mountain biking. Craigmalloch Lodge has been run as an activity centre for the last two years with bell tent camping and outdoor activities for small groups. Outside there are two toilet/shower blocks with a washing up area and a garage/store. There is a slipway into the loch for small boats and canoes.