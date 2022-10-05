Andrew has mastered the art of turning the sod at Killead on numerous occasions, and has collected the prestigious Clyde Memorial Cup at four consecutive matches. His haul of silverware also included the Sam Moore Memorial Cup for the best turned out tractor and plough, the Gallagher Cup for the best finish in the world style class, and the McClelland Cup for the winner of the world style class.

Runner-up on the day was reversible competitor Adrian Jamison from North Antrim.

Society chairman David Wallace congratulated the competitors and the winners, and thanked everyone who had supported and contributed to the success of the 105th match.

The ley field at Lylehill was kindly granted by Killead Ploughing Society members George and Muriel Fleming, and the awards were presented by their daughter, Mrs Judith Leitch.

Judges for the event included William King MBE, William Hood, George Huey, William Percy and George Murphy.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Friends of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital.

Killead Ploughing Society is indebted to the following sponsors for their generous support of its 105th match: William Johnston Contracts, Drumhill Tractors, Greenmount Country Stores, Erwin Agri-Care Ltd, Glenburn Vets, George Fleming, Beatty Fuel and Farm Supplies, Ashdale Farm, Martin Supplies, Firmount Veterinary Clinic, and Islandbawn Stores.

Results from the 2022 match include:

Trophies

Clyde Memorial Cup, for the champion of the field: Andrew Gill.

Mobil Oil Company Plaque, for the runner-up to the champion of the field: Adrian Jamison.

Gallagher Cup, for the best finish in the world style class: Andrew Gill.

Des Wright Cup, for the best openings in the world style class: Ian Simms.

McClelland Cup, for the winner of the open world style class: Andrew Gill.

A Pinkerton Cup, for the best work by a competitor under 25 years old: Jack Wright.

York Street Cup, for the best Ins and Outs: Allen McAnally.

Wilson Feeds Cup, for the best work by a member of Killead Ploughing Society: Erwin Buick.

RA Erwin Memorial Cup, for the youngest ploughman: Jack Wright.

Sam Moore Memorial Cup, for the best turned out tractor and plough: Andrew Gill.

McGladdery Cup, for the winner of the reversible class: Adrian Jamison.

Gray Contracts Cup, for the winner of the under 25 commercial reversible class: Jonny McCammond.

Don Wright Cup, for the winner of the commercial reversible class: David Ward.

Macrete (Ireland) Cup, for the winner of the senior vintage class: Marc Gamble.

Simms Cup, for the winner of the vintage classic class: Nigel Gamble.

Hyde Cup, for the winner of the novice vintage class: Sam Uprichard.

Classes

Open world style 12” (split openings) – 1, Andrew Gill; 2, Jack Wright; 3, Ian Simms.

Reversible class – 1, Adrian Jamison; 2, James Coulter.

Under 25, reversible commercial – 1, Jonny McCammond.

Reversible commercial, 3 or 4 furrow – 1, David Ward; 2, Erwin Buick; 3, Brian McComb.

Senior vintage – 1, Marc Gamble; 2, Paul Graham; 3, Jeffrey Cush.

Vintage classic – 1, Nigel Gamble; 2, Robert Acheson; 3, David Lemon Jnr.

Novice Vintage – 1, Sam Uprichard; 2, Kyle Gilmore; 3, Jonny McCammond.

1. Killead Ploughing Allen McAnally won the York Street Cup for the best ins and outs at Killead’s 105th match. He was congratulated by Judith Leitch. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

2. Killead Ploughing Robert Acheson was placed second in the classic vintage section at Killead Ploughing Society’s 105th match. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

3. Killead Ploughing Killead Ploughing Society’s vice chairman William Johnston was among the competitors in the reversible commercial class at the 105th match. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

4. Killead Ploughing Sam Uprichard was the winner of the novice vintage class at Killead’s 105th match. He received the Hyde Cup from Judith Leitch. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales