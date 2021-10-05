Fourth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships launched

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director, RUAS and Richard Primrose, NI Agri Manager, Bank of Ireland launch the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with Bank of Ireland. Entries are now open online at beefandlamb.org.uk

This year, the coveted Championship will take place on Tuesday 23rd November 2021 at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park. Entries are now open online at beefandlamb.org.uk and will close on Friday 29th October at 5pm.

As always, the prestigious show and sale includes a wide selection of beef and lamb championship showing classes that will culminate with the ever-popular auction in the evening. Following on from the success of last year, the event will also be streamed online as well as being open to the public.

Dr Alan Crowe, RUAS Chief Executive commented: “We are thrilled to have Bank of Ireland back on board for the fourth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships.

“Last year, we adapted this event to be streamed online reaching audiences across the globe, bringing this fantastic show and sale worldwide. This year, we are delighted to welcome visitors back to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in November for what is set to be another fantastic Show and Sale.”

He continued: “We are extremely grateful to have the generous financial support of Bank of Ireland UK and it highlights our own and the bank’s support of the local beef and sheep industries.”

Richard Primrose, NI Agri Manager, Bank of Ireland UK added: “We are very proud to partner with The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society once again to host this prestigious show and sale. The local beef and sheep industry plays such a vital part in the local economy, and we look forward to connecting buyers and sellers, and welcoming people back to the event this year both in person and online.”

