Fragility & beauty of NI’s natural heritage visualised in Belfast Photo Festival ‘Biosphere’ edition

Eli Durst’s photographs concentrate on how institutions and unseen pressures mould people.

AS part of the 2025 Belfast Photo Festival, five diverse photographers have collaborated with conservation groups and local communities across Northern Ireland to visualise the fragility and beauty of our natural heritage, with focus on Lough Neagh, peatland, marine areas, the wider Belfast Hills, and temperate rainforests.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visualising Northern Ireland’s Natural Heritage is made possible with The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Thanks to National Lottery players, these new co-curated narratives and photographic works are being showcased and discussed across 10 exhibitions and more than 12 events in Belfast and throughout Northern Ireland as part of this year’s festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From June 5-30, the festival will animate public spaces in Belfast and beyond with exhibitions from a host of local and international visual artists, alongside a programme of partner exhibitions, talks, workshops, and screenings.

This year’s festival, which is also supported by Arts Council Northern Ireland, Belfast City Council, Adam Mickiewicz Institute, Fluxus, and Alexander Boyd Displays, invites viewers to explore new imagery, commissions, and projects that spark positive change in how we view and inhabit our shared Earth.

Hill Pictures by Polly Garnett, exhibited at Divis Barn and the Botanic Gardens, documents the long-term conservation of the Belfast hills and our interaction with them. Collaborating with the Belfast Hills Partnership, the National Trust and its ranger team, Garnett led polaroid workshops with youth groups accessing the area.

Shallow Waters by Joe Laverty, which is on display at Antrim Lough Shore and on digital billboards across Belfast, explores how myth and tradition coexist with the heavy industry surrounding Lough Neagh through a photographic study of its landscape, people and practices. Supported, inspired, and at times challenged by local communities, academic researchers and journalists, Laverty traced the tensions between cultural heritage and environmental degradation around a body of water facing multiple threats and systemic neglect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ocean Within by Yvette Monahan, displayed at Donegal Quays in Belfast and on the North Coast, close to the AFBI research station, scientists and production partners to the work, explores the hidden roles of fish as biological timekeepers and storytellers, embodying a collective memory of the water world.

Bog Story by Chad Alexander, displayed in An Creagán community centre in Omagh and Belfast’s Botanic Gardens, traces the historical and contemporary landscape of peatlands in and around the Sperrins, a designated area of outstanding natural beauty. His exploration delves into the cultural and environmental significance of bogs, examining the personal, economic and mythical relationships between people and land.

Narrow Valley by Helio León captures a protected area of temperate rainforest that endures with minimal human interference: trees are left to die, to fall and to nourish the forest floor in a continuous cycle of decay and regeneration. Using alternative photographic processes which involved washing and bleaching his exposed film in the River Glenarm, León has produced large abstract prints on fabric which will be displayed in the Tropical Ravine at Botanic Gardens.

Toby Smith, director of development at Belfast Photo Festival, said: “These five amazing photographers have explored the most important stories across Northern Ireland to address a crucial gap in both awareness and understanding. Co-designed, edited and produced with our expert partners, this is a rare and urgent collaboration between the arts, conservation and science with an enormous opportunity for lasting societal impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray said: “Belfast City Council is proud to support the Belfast Photo Festival and I’m delighted that our beautiful Botanic Gardens will play host to the festival hub – opening up access to creativity and encouraging people to consider current environmental issues. I congratulate the team on curating such a thought-provoking programme and look forward to seeing people of all ages and backgrounds enjoying the exhibitions.”

Commenting on this year’s programme, Joanna Johnston, visual arts and collections officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “For 15 years Belfast Photo Festival has enriched cultural life within the city, showcasing incredible works of art in memorable and often unexpected places. The festival celebrates some of the very best of our local, contemporary artists, as well as the opportunity to view work from acclaimed international photographers. The Arts Council is delighted to support Belfast Photo Festival, thanks to funding from The National Lottery, and would encourage everyone to go along and enjoy the festival programme this June.”

Dr Paul Mullan, Northern Ireland director at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players we’re pleased to be able to back Belfast Photo Festival’s creative project which explores our changing climate. Photographers, conservation organisations, and local people are collaborating to produce a snapshot of Northern Ireland’s natural heritage. We’re committed to ensuring that digital heritage projects are open, accessible and discoverable. The legacy of this project is that over 500 digital images of our natural heritage will be posted within a free, open-access digital image library.”

Elsewhere, as part of UK/Poland Season 2025, the festival, with support from the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, the Polish Cultural Institute, and the British Council, will present a series of exhibitions by Polish artists, including The Centre for the Living Things by Diana Lelonek, which explores the relationships between humans and other species through photography, living matter, and found objects, Alternaria Alternata by Anna Zagrodzka, a body of work presenting observations, and subsequent visualisations, of the matter that is left behind in the former death camps of the Holocaust, and 0169-8629 5223-01750 by Karol Szymkowiak, which documents the collision of parallel realities: the story of Lake Powidz and the neighbouring military airport considered a prime nuclear target in the advent of global conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout June, Botanic Gardens will be transformed into a festival hub where a series of open-air exhibitions will be on display alongside the festival’s photobook library drawn from its Open Submission initiative which celebrates the most current and compelling photography publishing from 18 countries around the world.

Alongside the reveal of the 2025 programme, the festival has also announced artist Eli Durst as the recipient of its annual Spotlight Award for his project My Children’s Melody. The Texas-born photographer’s work investigates how institutional and invisible cultural forces shape human behaviour, turning his gaze on the youth of America where individualism is prized but identity is shaped by ritualistic belonging and social forces.

On June 7, at the Ulster Museum, join Belfast Photo Festival, featured artists and project partners to explore Northern Ireland’s natural heritage through new photography, expert insights, lively panel discussions, poetry and performance. This condensed and inspiring 90-minute event will be followed by a drinks reception in the Belfast Room. Advance booking is required. Tickets cost £5 and are available from the festival website.

For more information visit belfastphotofestival.com