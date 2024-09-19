Fraudsters targeting farmers with ‘purchase scams’ for bogus farm machinery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bank of Ireland is warning the farming community in Northern Ireland to be on alert for fraudsters targeting business owners online, including farmers, with fake farm machinery sales.

Fraudsters are directly targeting famers with pop up social media ads, leading to bogus machinery websites.

Fraudsters are highly skilled at creating fake websites that appear genuine and persuade shoppers to share their payment information. Many scams are centred around vehicles like camper vans and tractors, while others create websites to look like well-known companies. The purchaser is often lured by the false promise of a reduced price or bargain and asked to pay directly, sending money from their bank account to another via bank transfer, which provides little protection. Once the payment is transferred, the seller usually cuts all contact, and the product or service doesn’t arrive.

Allison Ewing, UK Fraud Customer Experience Manager, Bank of Ireland UK said: “Financial crime is a persistent and growing problem in our society, and no individual or type of business is safe from being targeted by fraudsters.

Pictured is Richard Primrose, Agri-Business Manager at Bank of Ireland UK. (Pic: Freelance)

“One recent example of a purchase scam among the farming community involved a poultry farmer purchasing machinery, who saw a social media pop-up ad on their computer. The farmer contacted the company via the social media platform and details were exchanged. The bogus company then sent an invoice for the machinery and payment was sent for the purchase. Once funds were sent, they did not receive a response to emails and all communication ceased.

“Our advice when you are buying online is to only buy items from reputable sites and always remember to Stop, Think and Check. Keep your guard up and if you do fall for a scam, act quickly and contact your bank immediately so they can try and stop the payment.”

Richard Primrose, Agri-Business Manager at Bank of Ireland UK, said: “Fraudsters are directly targeting businesses daily, finding new ways to directly target specific business types, including the farming community. We want to raise awareness of the risk fraud poses to farming businesses, and provide some practical advice on how to safeguard their livelihoods against the threat of fraud”.

Bank of Ireland’s advice to customers when making a purchase for their farm or business:

- Research and read reviews to check the site and the seller are genuine.

- Be alert to poor grammar and spelling, poor image quality or vague product descriptions.

- Beware of pop-up ads on your social media feed (fraudsters can pay to have their ads appear there).

- Go directly to the online shopping site by typing the web address into your web browser.

- Always view large purchases in person prior to making full payment for them.

- Links in unsolicited emails or on social media are not always safe and should be avoided.

- Use secure payment methods, try and pay by debit or credit card, or the secure payment method recommended by reputable online retailers and auction sites, as this could give you more protection.

If people suspect they have been a victim of fraud they should contact their bank immediately so that the bank can take action to stop a fraud in progress and try to recover funds.

Bank of Ireland customers can call the Fraud Team 24/7, on the Freephone line 0800 121 7790.