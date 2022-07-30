Fred recalls his memories from bygone farming days

I was delighted to hear from Fred and only to happy to include his memories in this week’s page.

Fred writes: “Having seen the article regarding YFC stock judging competitions it brought back a memory of an incident that occurred at a YFC stock judging competition at Omagh in 1959.

“I was then a member of Cookstown YFC ,and we entered a team in the poultry section.

“Unfortunately I could only muster two other members to take part, so I persuaded a student at Loughry Agricultural College to make up the team of four

“At that time, I don’t know about now, but Loughry students could become honorary members of the local YFC

“The student Mary Gamble from Castlederg, now Mrs Fred Faulkner, was studying for her poultry diploma at the college.

“The hens to be judged were classed as ‘Pure bred White Leghorns’ usual markings A B X Y.

“When our turn came to make our deliberations ,Mary was called in first.

“Having made her placings, and on emerging she managed to whisper ‘Look closely under Xs wing’. I managed quietly to convey this to our other two members.

“By the way X was a top class bird, but difficult to see the black feathers hidden under a wing, so we all placed X last.

“When Mary was called in to give her reasons for her placings, initially said to the judges I understood we were to judge a pen of Pure Bred White Leghorns, why was a crossbred included, so naturally I placed her last.

“Everything came to a halt and she was asked to step outside. We all stood around for twenty minutes or more and other clubs as well as ourselves were puzzled as to what was happening.

“Through the grapevine later that day we found out the judges re-adjusted their placings Cookstown YFC came home with winners certificates.”

‘The Men from

the Ministry’

In another memory from 1947 Fred recalled: “It was a sultry afternoon in late July 1947, when this saga which I recall vividly took place. On the farm at Annaghteige outside Cookstown my father was in the process of harvesting a three acre field of Italian Rye Grass. The mowing machine was a two horse drawn McCormack with four foot cut.

“I was driving the horses, ‘just old enough to do so’ and my father was sitting perched on another seat beside me, shaving off the piles of cut grass. At that time we had a servant man and a servant woman, needed for the main enterprise on the farm which was then large flocks of free range poultry. As I said it was a blazing hot but sultry afternoon around three pm when a well dressed man appeared at the field gate entrance. Coming round to cut another swathe my father stopped to enquire what he wanted, and I can still see my father’s face on his response. I’m from the ministry of agriculture and I have come to enquire what wages you are paying your labour.

“I should add, my father was generally a mild tempered man, but wiping the sweat from his face said, Can you not see I’m up to my eyes here, trying to finish this field, take a look at that sky , the weather’s going to break, and I have no time to talk to ‘You’.

“With that the man left and we started back to work. About an hour later the man appeared again, this time wanting to know what time we stopped for a bite to eat. Before my father could unleash his thoughts the man said ‘lose the horses out and take a break around about 6 o’clock’ he then turned and left.

“As it so happened my mother had gone in about five thirty and brought out the wicker basket of bread and tea in the usual enamel can. We had just finished a quick ‘al fresco’ when the same man returned this time accompanied by two other men and two women.

“I still recall how adept those people were at tying rye grass and in a couple of hours the field was cut and stooked.

“As my father stabled the horses, the visitors were brought into the house and as I remember enjoyed my mothers home baked bread, butter and tea.”