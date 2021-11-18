Free ‘Caesar Datatag’ quad marking event coming up

Downpatrick Neighbourhood Policing Team, in conjunction with NFU Mutual, will be holding an event at Downpatrick mart at which you can have your quad marked using Caesar Datatag for free.

This usually costs £135 plus VAT.

This event will be taking place on 27 November, starting at 10am.

Spaces for this are limited and must be booked prior to arrival.

You can email [email protected] for further information and to book a slot.

The ‘fitment’ will take approximately 30 minutes to install.

The PSNI will also be offering free trailer marking at this event, which will be on a first come first served basis.