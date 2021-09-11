Free coping with pressures of farming workshops available

Clodagh Crowe, head of operations and strategic development at Rural Support promotes upcoming coping with the pressures of farming workshops

A few of our participants comments included:

‘Very informative. Never attended an evening like it’.

‘Great interactive meeting, would recommend anyone to attend – worthwhile!’

‘Very good presentation. Many need this information’.

The programme helps the farming community to learn about creating positive mental health and how to support others who may be struggling. The workshops are fun and interactive and focus on how to recognise the symptoms of stress; explore ways to build resilience and develop strong mental fitness and how to access specialist support – both for the participant and their loved ones and networks.

Workshops are free and available to the farmers and farm families across autumn and winter 2021/2022 at various locations across the region.

Several dates have been arranged for open workshops across October as follows;

Monday 4th October, 7.30pm – The Courthouse, Kesh, Co Fermanagh

Thursday 7th October, 7.30pm – Garvagh Community Hall, Castlederg, Co Tyrone

Tuesday 12th October, 7.30pm – The Wald Centre, Cullyhanna, Co Armagh

Thursday 14th October, 7.30pm – St Eugene’s Hall, Dregish, Co Tyrone

Wednesday 20th October, 7.30pm – Mayobridge GAC, Mayobridge, Co Down

These workshops are open for registration via CAFRE’S website on: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/coping-with-the-pressures-of-farming/.

If internet access isn’t available please call Victoria Ross at Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 who will assist with registration.

In addition, closed group sessions can also be arranged by contacting the Farm Support Unit at Rural Support via email on [email protected] or by calling 028 867 60040.

For other support and assistance with matters relating to the farm business and the farming family the confidential Support Line is available 9am-9pm, Monday to Friday (voicemail and options available at all other times).