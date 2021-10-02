Free ‘Coping with the Pressures of Farming’ workshop
Rural Health Partnership (RHP) is running a free workshop for farmers and members of Farm Families called Coping with the Pressures of Farming in the WALD Centre, Cullyhanna on Tuesday 12th October at 7.30pm.
The workshop is part of CAFRE’s Farm Families Key Skills Programme and is facilitated by Rural Support. It will look at the day-to-day management of the farming business as well as including how to deal with health and wellbeing issues that can impact on day to day living.
To register please contact Majella at the Rural Health Partnership email [email protected] or phone 07596997883.