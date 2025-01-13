Free seminar for tourism businesses keen to Embrace the Inclusive Spirit with disabled visitors

The free seminar is for businesses keen to encourage disabled visitors.

BELFAST City Council is running a free event for tourism businesses and organisations on Tuesday, February 18 (9am-2pm) to highlight the benefits of catering to disabled visitors.

The Embrace the Inclusive Spirit seminar, at Titanic Belfast, has been organised in partnership with Tourism Northern Ireland and Visit Belfast, and is open to all Belfast-based tourism businesses and organisations.

With the estimated spending power of disabled households worth around £249 billion to the UK economy, tourism and hospitality businesses, tour operators and event organisers are invited to come together and hear how they can make their products more accessible and inclusive to attract new business and break down barriers. Attendees can hear about the importance and value of the disabled tourism market, learn inclusive marketing techniques designed to reach disabled visitors and obtain practical tips and guidance for welcoming and communicating effectively.

Speakers will include Carrie-Ann Lightley, accessibility travel blogger, Head of Marketing and Communications with AccessAble and on the Shaw Trust Disability Power 100 list, and Anthony Sinclair, founder of Sign Source, who has been profoundly deaf since birth.

The seminar will also feature the first ever Embrace the Inclusive Spirit Inclusive Tourism Awards, acknowledging and celebrating people and businesses making tourism in Belfast truly accessible. Nominations are open until Sunday (January 19) and can be submitted online at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/tourism

“Inclusive tourism is not just about accessibility, it’s about creating spaces where everyone feels valued and able to participate fully, and ensuring that Belfast is a city where all residents and visitors can enjoy our rich culture, history and hospitality,” said Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray.

“The Embrace the Inclusive Spirit seminar will provide inspiration for tourism businesses to put inclusivity and accessibility at the heart of what they offer and improve the visitor experience for everyone.

“I am delighted to be coming back to Belfast for the second Embrace the Inclusive Spirit seminar. After last year’s event people went away and made real changes that helped them to reach new disabled visitors,” said Carrie-Ann Lightley.

“Inclusive tourism is the right thing to do, and it gives businesses access to the ‘purple pound’ which can help increase the bottom line.

“I’m passionate about sharing my stories and experiences and I will be there to support Belfast businesses and talk about effective ways to reach out to disabled audiences to help efforts promoting accessible tourism and showcasing how travel can be inclusive and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of ability.”

To book a place at the Embrace the Inclusive Spirit seminar visit https://www.belfastcity.gov.uk/Embrace-the-Inclusive-Spirit