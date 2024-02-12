Free trailer marking session at Newtownstewart
Police in Strabane are encouraging trailer owners to come along to a trailer marking session organised by Sperrin Neighbourhood Team on Friday, 16th February.
Trailers will be marked from 10am to 1pm at the premises of M Beattie and Sons, Corrick, Plumbridge Road in Newtownstewart.
This is a drop-in event, no booking required.The Crime Prevention Officer will also be there on the day to assist.
Trailer marking is a tried and tested crime prevention measure which deters criminals and assists police to establish the legitimate owners of vehicles.